Age: 39
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Port captain/director
Place of Business: Galveston Historical Foundation
Education: High school, bachelor's degree in culinary arts. Professional Merchant Mariner credentials through the USCG.
Family: Wife, Sarah
Professional Responsibilities: Oversees the Galveston Historic Seaport. Care, repair and maintenance of the 1877 tall ship Elissa, a National Historic Landmark and the official tall ship of Texas. Leads and develops the Elissa seamanship training program. Involved in overseeing all aspects of the Galveston Historical Foundation's maritime programs. Oversight of the historic harbor tours and marine biology programs on board the harbor tour vessel, Seagull 2.
Accomplishments/Honors: Elissa's second restoration, 2012-2014. Sail training program of the year, Tall Ships America, 2018. Load line for the tall ship Elissa, 2018. Elissa and NASA training collaboration, 2017. Created with the Galveston Historical Foundation, Tall Ships Galveston in 2018.
Community Involvement: Galveston Historical Foundation. Chairman, San Jacinto Maritime Advisory Board. Board of directors, Tall Ships of America. Former board member, Seafarers Center Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Like many good adventures, I found it by happenstance and then fell in love with it. I had no idea that you could make sailing on historic ships into a career. I'm one of the lucky ones, keeping history alive and teaching it to others is a great way to spend your days.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A writer.
What was your first job?
My first job was cutting photo negatives out at my grandfather’s printing shop. They were used to make the plates for the two machines in that small-town shop.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can only keep one thought in your head at time, so you should make it a positive one — My mother.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The people. Ships are great equalizers and they are places where people naturally put aside their differences to work toward a common goal. It's an awesome thing.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had know about maritime academies or really any of the other paths through the maritime fields. There are lots of ways to make the journey easier than mine was.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Capt. Michael "Jake" Jacobson. He was a person who had the most amazing skills and talents but knew how to be humble about all of them. He taught me to be proud of my work and to let it stand on its own merits.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spending time with my lovely wife. Fishing, billiards and good books are high on the list. I keep a lot of hobbies, and, ironically enough, most sailors enjoy going sailing even on their days off, so we find other ways to be on the water.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a hard time with public speaking, especially in new situations. It’s something I work on constantly.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
The great part about ships is you can never learn it all. I hope to keep refining my own skills and improve on methods to teach them to others. The Galveston Historical Foundation is developing new ways to tell the maritime story of Galveston, and I'm excited to be a part of that.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I don't think you could ever wrest me far from the water. I'm sure I’d be doing something related to the sea.
