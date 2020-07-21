Nick Droege

Age: 34
City of residence: Alvin
Current title/place of business: Owner, Texas Tail Distillery
Education: Double bachelor's degrees in Finance and Business
Family: Kinsey Droege, Caroline Droege
Professional responsibilities: Own and manage Texas Tail Distillery where we distill vodka, whiskey and six flavors of moonshine on the island. The distillery features a full-service bar where we shake up specialty drinks with our house-made products. We are currently producing hand sanitizer to allow our local community to continue to stay safe.
Accomplishments/honors: President of Alvin Sunrise Rotary Club; named the Third Largest Distillery in Houston area (based on gallons produced)
Community involvement: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce member; Class of 2020 Leadership Galveston; Galveston Education Foundation Committee; Alvin Sunrise Rotarian; Past President, current Foundation Board Treasurer
Why did you go into your particular field?
Back in college, my business partner and I would spend our weekends brewing beer as this was a popular hobby for many of our peers. When it came down to it, we realized we would brew batches of beer to only end up finishing our nights by drinking vodka or whiskey. This is when a hobby turned into a dream. After years of working in banking, I came to a point in my career where I knew I needed to take the leap and try to build Texas Tail. The rest is history.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always had a dream of owning my own business. Growing up, my parents never missed any of my or my sister's activities, and I hope to be the same way for my kids.
What was your first job?
My first job was working for my parents' company, TDEC Inc. My dad made sure I had the most labor-intensive jobs during those summer months, but it was worth every minute to learn alongside him and the crew.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Give back to the community who gives to you.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Every day when I walk into the distillery, I am overcome with joy. This was a dream for so many years, and to see it actually come true still amazes me. I truly enjoy getting to design products from the ground up and look forward to expanding our lines. Working for myself has proved to be challenging at times, but it is worth every second.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Every no means there is another opportunity for a yes. It’s so easy to hear the word no and immediately become discouraged. You have to take the no as an opportunity to work harder!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents are easily my greatest mentors. They have continuously talked me through major business decisions, including when I originally left my banking position. They were there to support the major transition and helped to build our brand from the beginning. They both have taught me to give back to the community, and stand up for local businesses, which I plan to continue throughout my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time outdoors with my family! I currently have a 2-year-old daughter named Caroline with a second baby girl on the way, so being with them is my number one priority.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’ve won multiple first-place awards at barbecue cook-offs for brisket and chicken.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to take one of our brands nationwide and expand our business. We just closed on a new location on Postoffice and 24th streets where we will be moving all operations and tripling our current capacity with an indoor/outdoor venue.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Professional fisherman, no doubt about it.
