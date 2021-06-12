Valedictorian: Jace Gidley

I’m Jace Gidley. I graduated from College of the Mainland’s collegiate high school program and Odyssey Academy Galveston. I earned my high school diploma and associate’s degree in general studies at the same time. While at COM, I was a part of various academic clubs like Phi Theta Kappa and Nu Psi. I was on the dean’s list for the majority of my time there. I did quite a bit of volunteer work, including children’s charities and rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey. I currently hold a part-time job. My hobbies include playing guitar and studying philosophy.
In the fall, I will be attending Stephen F. Austin University, where I will be getting my bachelor’s degree in professional chemistry. I then plan on going to graduate school and getting my doctorate in the same field. I currently have an academic scholarship from Stephen F. Austin as well as my valedictorian scholarship, which will greatly help me in achieving that goal. I look forward to my future academic journey.
