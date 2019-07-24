Age: 28
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Vice president
Place of business: Farmers Copper, Ltd
Education: Graduate of Ball High School in Galveston and The University of Texas McCombs School of Business in Austin
Family: Wife, Alison Farmer, who currently teaches on the island; father and mother, Bobby and Terrie Farmer, who reside in Galveston
Professional responsibilities: Farmers Copper, Ltd is a distributor and metals service center for copper and copper alloys. As a member of the top management of the organization, I help manage the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of the company. I also perform sales, assist with marketing and lead the quality, receiving and inventory departments at the company.
Accomplishments/honors: Leadership Galveston and Leadership Mainland graduate
Community involvement: Involved in the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Have participated with Vision Galveston's project for the future of Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I grew up in the copper distribution business and worked many summers before heading off to college, but it wasn't until I attended the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas in Austin that I really decided it was a profession I would be interested in. Professors would constantly make you think about business, best practices and how to make organizations succeed. Each time we were learning a new concept or expanding on a traditional one, I would end up thinking about how these concepts could apply to Farmers Copper, Ltd. I was certain there would be ways I could help grow the business and continue promoting the success of the organization so I was more than happy to come to work full time at Farmers Copper.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I really wanted to be an inventor.
What was your first job?
The first job I ever had as an employee was selling sno-cones at Stewart Beach in Galveston. It was really great.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever received is to think before you speak.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I've grown up in the company and many employees I work with have been here long enough to have seen it firsthand. The heightened sense of belonging that I get while being at the company, working with family and family of employees, really keeps me engaged and excited to come to work every day to help the organization and its members be successful.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I frequently learn new things that I wish I had known before, but I do wish I had realized how often and to what extent fear can paralyze an organization.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father, Bob Farmer, has been my greatest mentor. He is incredibly smart, patient and is always able to make decisions that result in everyone's best interest, even above his own. He is a great leader, a great friend and is respected by everyone he meets. Throughout my life, he has set expectations that I strive to achieve, and I appreciate him for his admirable guidance and counsel.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I really enjoy hanging out with my wife Alison, family, friends and being out on the water in the Galveston bay.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
There is still a lot of time left in my career if I ever need to grow in a different direction, but as it stands now, I intend to do a great job managing and helping to grow Farmers Copper, Ltd. to a world-class metals service center.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't continue what I'm doing now, I would really consider going back to school for a master's degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.
