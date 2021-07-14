Crystal Williams

Age: 32
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Real estate agent
Place of Business: UTR Texas Realtors
Education: Bachelor's degree in Marketing from University of Houston-Clear Lake
Family: I am the mom of three boys and have been married to my husband for 11 years.
Professional Responsibilities: I am a real estate agent and handle the buying and selling of residential and commercial properties for my clients. I also work with investors and help my clients make sound long-term real estate investments. I am a referral-based agent, meaning that customer service is the most important part of my job. Ensuring my clients not only get what they are looking for but feel guided through the process is my top priority.
Accomplishments/Honors: I received the Sales Achievement Award from UTR Texas Realtors and sold $4.5 million in real estate last year. I am projected to double my sales this year. I am finishing up my education to receive my broker's license this month.
Community Involvement: My youngest son was born severely premature and spent his first 7 months of life in the hospital. He has needed extensive therapy and equipment that has opened our eyes to the expenses other families with special-needs children incur. In 2020, my husband and I started a non-profit organization that fills the gap for families of special-needs children who need therapy and equipment not covered by insurance. We hosted our first gala in 2020 and had a very successful turnout. We will be hosting our second gala this November and look forward to seeing our non-profit grow and bridge the financial gap for families with special-needs children.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I graduated from college and worked for a local real estate broker, and she took me under her wing and really gave me a great foundation to start my own career as a Realtor.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a teacher as a young child, but in my teenage years I really wanted to be in business or entrepreneurship.
What was your first job?
My first job was being a lifeguard my freshman year of high school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Hustle beats talent when talent doesn't hustle. This has been useful in every aspect of my life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love that it's constantly changing, but also you get to go through life phases with your clients. Getting to be a part of my clients buying their first home or growing their family and buying larger home is just really special.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Starting your career in real estate will be an asset one day. I heard "you are so young" a lot my first few years. I found my niche with first-time homebuyers, and now I get to help all of those first-time homebuyer's buy their second homes.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad; he has always had an incredible work ethic. He instilled in us at a young age that we can do whatever we set our minds to, but we have to be willing to do that work to achieve those goals.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love going on vacation with my family and spending time with our friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am very good at ping pong. My brother and I actually started a ping pong club in college.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would love to attain my broker's license and help young agents grow in this competitive business.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably work for a nonprofit or be a coach for volleyball or soccer.
