Age: 33
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Teacher, coach, city council member for District 2
Place of Business: Galveston ISD
Education: After graduating from Ball High, I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University.
Family: I am currently engaged to my soon-to-be wife, Kylie Arms, who is also in education with Galveston ISD. She teaches Pre-K at Parker Elementary in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. We have two dogs, Ty and Penelope, and our cat, Bella. We cannot wait to get married this summer after 8 years of being together.
Professional Responsibilities: Developing students' love for history, making sure that they are academically ready for the state of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, and putting tireless effort to prepare my students for most of the challenges they may face after high school. I am also the coach for both the Ball High School junior varsity baseball team and freshmen volleyball team. Along with my love of pushing kids in all their academic and athletic endeavors, I also am a council member for Galveston’s District 2, where I make sure that I diligently and respectfully give a voice to all the wonderful people who reside in my district.
Accomplishments/Honors: Over the last 11 years as a teacher and coach, I have taught many of the social sciences, including Advanced Placement (AP) Economics, AP Government, World Geography, World History and United States History. In 2020, I received the Moody Bank Hero Award for teaching. As a coach, I have had the pleasure of coaching multiple sports at the high school level, including soccer, baseball, football and volleyball. As the varsity soccer coach, I was able to make the playoffs all five years I coached soccer and, in 2013, was named the District 44-4A Coach of the Year. As an assistant coach, I have been fortunate to be a part of many successful athletic programs at Ball High. In 2017, I was a part of the baseball program's staff where that year we were able to win district and advance to the third round of the playoffs. In 2016, I was also part of the Ball High football coaching staff that was able to make the postseason for the first time in almost a decade. In the fall of 2019, I decided to run for a seat for the City Council in Galveston. After a delay from the May 2020 election due to COVID, and a runoff election in December, I was officially sworn in on December 29, 2020.
Community Involvement: Being a teacher and coach at Ball High allows me to be a part of many community events. A big aspect of our academic organizations and athletic teams at Ball is community service. I have been a part of countless volunteer opportunities and fundraisers with the various teams and organizations I have been a part of over the years. One of my favorite events is to volunteer at the beach cleanups the school puts on. Being able to help the students clean our beaches is such a rewarding and fun thing to do. Being a teacher and coach full time with our community’s youth allows me as a council member to get a pulse for our community. I get to see and hear firsthand what issues our children and families face on the island. As a teacher, I get to interact every day with our future, the most important aspect of our community. Since on council, I am also currently serving as ex-officio to the Recycling Committee and the Families, Children & Youth Board. For next school year, I am excited to announce that I will be teaching a class that I created that will focus on Galveston’s unique history and expose the students to everything the island has to offer.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always had a strong passion for history and government. The stories in these subjects can be inspirational and fascinating, but they also can tell a story of a turbulent past that can be used to learn from today. As a teacher, you get to try to inspire others daily to take an interest in these subjects, while keeping your interest in learning strong at the same time.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, my biggest desire was to play for the Houston Astros or to become a firefighter.
What was your first job?
My first official job was in high school when I worked at Stewart Beach renting chairs and umbrellas, which I still do today in front of the Hotel Galvez during the summer time.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always make sure to make time for family and friends.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is definitely the people. I love waking up every day, the energy my students give me, the excitement that I get to teach them an important moment from our history. I love being around my amazing coworkers, who I not only look at as friends, but also as family. It’s an amazing atmosphere at Ball High School, and it’s all the people in it that make it a great place to be and work.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Before I became a teacher and coach, I always knew about the long hours that came with the job. What I didn’t know is how much I would enjoy every minute of it. Late night road trips with the team, exciting games, practices and so much more have made the hours worth it, and I never knew how enjoyable it would be.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentors are all the coaches and teachers who I have had the privilege to work with in my years in education. From my time is an assistant coach, I have had the opportunity to work under some amazing coaches, especially the ones in our community today. Their knowledge, passion and leadership always has inspired me to want to excel in the program.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I have to say that my fiancee and I live your typical island lifestyle. We go to events and festivals, take the dogs to the beach, ride the golf cart around the neighborhood, go to a local restaurant or bar and explore all the amazing things Galveston has to offer.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am an avid reader. Once I find an interest in something, I love to research it and read non-stop on the topic.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I’m hoping that serving on Galveston’s City Council will help me become a better teacher, while at the same time, my profession allows me to see what issues our community faces. Being around our youth allows me to get a pulse of our city, and see what issues our students and their parents may face. I also want to keep learning in my coaching career, to learn as much from as many different sports as possible to one day be an athletic director.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I guess if I wasn’t teaching and coaching, I would be island hopping with my fiancee in the Caribbean from beach to beach.
