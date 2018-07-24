Jay Campbell

Age: 32
City of residence: League City
Current title: Financial advisor/senior portfolio advisor
Place of business: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management – Galveston
Education: Graduate of Texas City High School; Bachelor of Science in Public Service Leadership from the University of Houston
Family: Wife, Tara, married 6 years; daughter, Jayne, 3 years old
Professional responsibilities: I work with clients and families in all aspects of finance and planning, including retirement planning, portfolio management, education planning, wealth transfer and estate planning. As part of the Capel, Moss, Campbell & Associates team, I am also responsible for the management of our team's various investment strategies, including asset allocation models, investment manager selection and strategy implementation.
Accomplishments/honors: Past president of the Texas City-La Marque Jaycees
Community involvement: Member of the Rotary Club of Galveston; member of the Texas City-La Marque Jaycees; Texas City-La Marque Chamber Young Professionals; Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe; member of Clear Creek Community Church; volunteer soccer coach, League City Parks & Recreation
Why did you go into your particular field?
The ability to help families realize their goals and develop relationships through multiple generations. As someone who comes from a large, close-knit family, that opportunity greatly appealed to me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I had the opportunity to attend a rocket building camp at the Johnson Space Center around fifth grade and wanted to be an aerospace engineer after that.
What was your first job?
The spring of my senior year in high school, I started working as a teller for Texas First Bank in Kemah. I worked at several of the bank’s locations throughout college in a few different positions.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
When I first started working, my dad told me “Develop a strong work ethic, and conduct yourself with integrity. The rest will take care of itself.” I’ve found that to be true more often than not.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The depths to which I get to know the people and families that I work for. When you are dealing with someone's finances, you get to know their true passions, their goals and what's important to them, as well as their family. It may not always seem that way from the outside or be depicted that way in movies, but finance and wealth management truly is a personal, intimate business, where more often than not your clients become your friends.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The importance of developing relationships. When I had just finished college and began working, I had more of a “clock-in, clock-out” type of mindset, where my work life and personal life were more independent. Once I allowed those to become intertwined and developed personal relationships through my business, my work life became more rewarding, and I started to see more successes also. Not to discount the importance of work-life balance, but in my experience, the two aren’t mutually exclusive.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I was fortunate enough to grow up with an incredible role model in my dad, and learned so much about character, work ethic and love for your family from him. From a professional standpoint, I had the great privilege of learning from the late Jimmy Hayley early in my career. The lessons I learned from him about integrity, leadership and being joyful in your work have been invaluable to me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend as much time as I can with my wife, Tara, and our daughter, Jayne. No matter what the day might bring, they always bring a smile to my face. I do like to hit the golf course from time to time and, of course, watch my Houston Cougars and Houston Astros.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a James Bond movie buff. My wife gave me a box set of all the movies for Christmas right after we started dating, and I have been a big Bond fan ever since I was a kid. I am going to incriminate myself a bit here (sorry, Mom), but I even faked sick for two days back in middle school so I could stay home and watch the Bond movie marathon on TBS.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In an ever-changing industry like mine, continuing education is vital to remaining relevant. Obtaining a Certified Financial Planner designation is definitely a goal of mine.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Probably something to do with athletics. I love what I do, but in my free time, I tend to gravitate toward baseball, golf and football, so maybe something on the administrative side of sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.