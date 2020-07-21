Age: 33
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Speech-language pathologist/University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: BA and MS in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Baylor University
Family: Parents, Rusty and Lisa Carnes; brother, Franklin Carnes IV, and his wife, Courtney; and niece/nephews: Caroline, Walker and William.
Professional responsibilities: I see adult patients at UTMB in the hospital and outpatient clinics. I am the primary speech pathology clinician who works with the head and neck cancer patient population. I mentor/supervise speech pathology interns and newer staff members. I give presentations to our staff as well as incoming nursing and medical residents regarding the roles of speech pathologists and the disorders that we treat. I am also responsible for updating our department competencies, clinical documentation and clinical guidelines/protocols. I lead a support group for head and neck cancer survivors.
Accomplishments/honors: Was accepted to speak/give presentations at the Texas Speech-Language Hearing Association convention (2016) and the American Speech-Language Hearing Association convention (2018).
Community involvement: Member of Coast Community Church where I serve in the children's ministry as the first-grade small group leader. Member of the Junior League of Galveston County Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.