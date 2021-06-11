Scholarship Winner: Adrian Diaz

Name: Adrian Diaz
High School: Odyssey Academy
Parents: Doris and Reymundo Diaz
College you plan to attend: Galveston College
Major: EMS
What are your career plans? I plan to continue my education in EMS.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Communication, because it is very important to be able to communicate with others to reach goals that you can’t reach by yourself and to meet new people that you may need to work with.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was volunteering. I say this because I enjoy helping the community.
What did you enjoy most about high school? What I enjoyed the most about high school were the people I met and the friendships I forged along the way.
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to meeting new people in college.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment was winning the Mosbacher Scholarship. I’m proud of it because it was my first scholarship.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time I enjoy reading and writing.
What is favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show to binge watch is “Dexter.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is the honey badger. I say this because no matter what challenge it faces, it fights back.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? “You never know what is going to happen.”
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am a writer.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would like to meet Clive Barker. I would ask him “As a writer, how are you ever satisfied with the stories you write?”
Where do you get your news? I get my news from an online sources, such as Fox 26 or CNN.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Instagram
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is battling the old traditions and ways of thinking.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? “Work hard now so that you can relax later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.