Mark Martinsen

Age: 40
City of residence: League City
Current title/place of business: Dentist, League City and Texas City Family Dentistry
Education: Friendswood ISD 12-year senior; Texas A&M University, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science; Texas A&M College of Dentistry, Doctorate of Dental Surgery
Family: Linda and Rolf Martinsen, mom and dad; Jennifer Martinsen, sister; Stacey Martinsen, amazing wife; kids: Riley, 9; Madison, 7; Carter, 4
Professional responsibilities:
• General dentist at League City and Texas City Family Dentistry.
• Ninth District Dental Society, president. I was previously on the peer review committee (chair) and also have been the secretary-treasurer (2016-2017) and president-elect (2018).
• Texas Dental Association Delegate to the state.
• Texas Mission of Mercy, volunteer dentist at various cities through out the year.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Texas A&M Deans List and graduated with honors, Biomedical Science, 2001
• The Community Leadership Award – Texas A&M Health Science Center, 2010
• Merit Award – American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, 2010
• Community Dentistry and Public Health Award – American Association of Public Health Dentistry, 2020
• Texas Academy of General Dentistry, New Dentist of the Year nominee, 2017
• Texas Academy of General Dentistry, Dentist of the Year nominee, 2020
Community involvement:
• Tooth talk presentation to kindergarten through fifth grade students at nine different elementary school in Galveston County every year since 2013.
• 3U-8U soccer coach at League City Parks and Recreation – two teams each year for the past six years.
• Volunteer dentist at Lighthouse Christian Ministries in San Leon. Providing free dental services to patients in need.
Why did you go into your particular field?
During my junior year, Friendswood High School had a career shadowing day. I signed up to shadow Ronald Groba, DDS, hoping to get out early to head to the beach. I was able to watch him interact with patients and even extract a tooth. Not only did I not leave early that day, I didn’t leave him alone until I left for college.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Dentist or professional surfer, maybe not in that order.
What was your first job?
Lifeguard in Friendswood and League City.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My dad always told me to not sweat the small stuff, do what you love, and give what your doing everything you got. Advice I will always live by.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The positive affect I’m able to have on peoples' lives is hands down my favorite part. On any given day, I can eliminate someone's pain or give them the ability to smile again. I love what I do and work with folks who do the same.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
If a kid accidentally bites your finger and you tell them “open, open, open,” they will always close, close, close tighter!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My business partner, Brent Patterson, DDS, and wife, Michele, opened Texas City Family Dentistry and League City Family Dentistry starting in 1999. I have learned how a successful business is run from his wealth of knowledge and work ethic from more than 20 years of experience.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Anything that involves water and spending time with my wife, Stacey, and three children.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to cook for family and friends. The more the merrier!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I enjoy continuing education and always want to keep up with the most current evidence based dentistry available for my patients.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
College football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.