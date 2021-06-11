Hi, I’m Kacie Bridwell. I am the 2021 Valedictorian at Friendswood High School, and I will be attending the University of Virginia, studying business at the McIntire School of Business.
At Friendswood High School, I am very involved in choir as a section leader in our top ensemble and as the president. Additionally, I am a four-year member of the FHS Musical and am an active member of National Honor Society and National English Honor Society.
At the University of Virginia, I hope to become an active student on campus, participating in clubs and groups such as an a cappella group or business/medicine related group. I am also excited to explore the mountains of Virginia and finally experience four seasons.
My current plan is to pursue medical school, having earned my business degree at the University of Virginia. Ultimately, I hope to become a dermatologist, but I am open to exploring other specialties. I would like to thank my incredibly supportive teachers and advisors at Friendswood High School as well as my parents for aiding me in earning the title of valedictorian and helping get to where I am today.
