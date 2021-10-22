A year and a half of Zoom calls, working from home and avoiding restaurants led to more than just COVID fatigue.
All those months looking at our own faces projected onto sometimes unflattering video screens also inspired an increased interest in plastic surgery, at least among some.
Results released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons showed 11 percent of women surveyed in 2021 were more interested in plastic surgery than before the pandemic. Despite a halt on elective surgeries at some points, people are still clamoring for procedures.
“People were indulging themselves at a time when so much has been taken away,” said Linda Phillips, chief of the division of plastic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
Although there was a 15 percent decrease in the number of procedures performed in 2020, that dip corresponds to the time when many practices were closed, according to the study. And the increased interest sent people back to the offices once cosmetic surgeries resumed.
“The interesting thing was everyone saw this surge last summer and then it remained consistent, and there’s only so much the backlog can account for,” said Alan Matarasso, a plastic surgeon and past president of the society of plastic surgeons.
THE DRIVING FORCE
The increased interest can be attributed to a number of factors.
The first is the increase in videoconferencing as people worked from home. For example, Zoom had 10 million meeting participants daily in December 2019, according to a 2021 study published in Small Group Research. By April 2020, the platform saw almost 300 million users a day. Other platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, also saw a significant increase in use.
The sheer number of virtual meetings meant people were forced to look at themselves much more than normal.
“A lot of us have features we may not like,” Matarasso said. “But now you’re spending x hours a day on camera looking at yourself. You don’t normally do that in the office; you see yourself when you pass by the bathroom mirror.”
But that image wasn’t always accurate.
A study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology found webcams, because of how close they are, tend to make faces look rounder with wider-set eyes and a broader nose, distorting what people actually look like.
And they, unlike pictures or selfies, are unedited, which many people are unused to constantly seeing.
“People aren’t always happy with what they’re seeing,” Phillips said.
HANGING LOOSE
Then there was the effect of working at home. Many cosmetic procedures require some sort of downtime, Matarasso said. Pre-pandemic that might have meant taking time off from work and resting in loose-fitting clothing. But the pandemic made it possible to attend meetings from home while sitting in a comfortable spot in loose-fitting clothes.
“After many body procedures from the breast down, you have to be wearing loose clothing initially,” he said. “So you could be wearing anything you want now and I wouldn’t know that on a Zoom.”
WINDFALL FACELIFTS
Before COVID, people wanting procedures might have balked at the cost, Phillips said.
The average cost of cosmetic plastic surgery in 2020 ranged from $167 for microdermabrasion, which removes the outer layer of skin, to $8,005 for a facelift, according to the society of plastic surgeons.
Costs for the top three surgical procedures during the pandemic ran into the thousands — nose reshaping, $5,483; eyelid surgery, $4,120; and facelifts, $8,005.
Not all procedures came with such large price tags. Botox cost $466 in 2020, while some fillers cost $684, according to the plastic surgeons group.
During the pandemic, some people saw their disposable income swell, however. Instead of going on vacations or eating out at restaurants, many people stayed home, avoiding going out and inadvertently saving money in the long run.
“They saved gas money,” Phillips said. “They saved parking money. So, they have more expendable income.”
Millions of Americans also got several thousand dollars in government assistance meant to stimulate the economy.
The combined result was that more people were able to afford the work they had wanted to get done.
Many people also had more time on their hands, with no commutes to and from work.
“Realistically, if people didn’t have an increased amount of disposable income and increased amount of time they can take off, they wouldn’t be doing this,” Phillips said.
FACING IT
The first wave of the pandemic increased the interest in facial procedures, according to the society of plastic surgeons’ study. And three of the top five cosmetic procedures for 2020 were on the face, with nose reshaping, eyelid surgery and facelifts taking the top three spots.
This trend was something Phillips saw in her own office.
“I suspect it’s because of viewing ourselves in Zoom,” she said.
She also saw an increase in minimally invasive procedures, such as fillers and Botox.
But interest in liposuction and breast augmentation also remained high. Those two procedures are consistently the most in demand, Matarasso said. But the increased time to recover makes them more possible during the pandemic.
THE FUTURE
How long the increased interest will last remains to be seen.
“I just figured it would slow down in January and February,” Matarasso said “The trend has been very, very steady since the end of the lockdown.”
Acceptance of cosmetic procedures has increased over the years, which also has played a role in the growing interest, Phillips said.
“It’s not something where people are ashamed,” she said.
With the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19, the industry may be hit again, though. In August, Gov. Greg Abbott asked hospitals to halt all elective surgeries as they once again filled with COVID patients.
Phillips had to reschedule patients who would have required an overnight stay, she said. But all of those patients have insisted on rescheduling or made arrangements to not have to stay for an extended observation, she said.
“The patents have been very resilient,” she said. “Some of them have proactively called and said, ‘Hey, I’m still on, aren’t I?’”
Phillips expects at least some of the increased interest to survive the pandemic, she said.
“I think we’ll only continue to have more people doing it than we have in the past,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.