Age: 32
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Pastor
Place of Business: Galveston Central Church
Education: Clear Brook High School, 2003-2007
Baylor University, Bachelor of Arts in Religion with Christian Ethics concentration, 2007-2011
Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University Master of Divinity, 2013-2017
Family: I've been married to my partner, Moriah Gienger, for almost seven years. Moriah is an occupational therapist, currently working in acute care at UTMB. She previously provided therapeutic care at Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute here in Galveston. In June, she'll be starting a fellowship with TIRR Memorial Herman to become a Neurologic Clinical Specialist. Moriah is one of the most brilliant and beautiful humans I've ever met. Plus, she's helping me achieve my goal of becoming a trophy husband.
We have a 12-year-old dog, Crouton, named after the delicious salad accessory.
Professional Responsibilities: I serve as one of the three co-pastors at Galveston Central Church. My professional responsibilities include those duties traditionally expected of pastors: preaching and teaching, providing pastoral care, organizing the church, managing staff, etc.
But most of my "real" work focuses on cultivating curiosity and wonder. Whether it's folks engaging with an ancient text or a social problem or a particular demographic in our community, I hope that their time spent at Central will cause them to pause and say, "I wonder..." and see what sorts of new constructive realities might emerge. It's no coincidence that the words "curiosity" and "cure" come from the same Latin root.
So it's hard to capture/quantify the relational work being done with Galveston's unsheltered, low-income, and Spanish-speaking community members in a form like this. Each statistic in the "community involvement" box needs to be paired with the stories of transformation experienced by those being served and those serving. Central's social service work operates with a model of equity and empowerment - blurring the line between service provider and recipient. This has led to folks on all sides of the demographic divide to reclaim that piece of their humanity that gets lost in labels and categories. It's not uncommon for sheltered and unsheltered persons alike to say things like, "This place makes me feel human again." Hot showers, clean laundry and nutritional meals are important data markers, but the newfound friendships, transformed mindsets and stories of empowerment are what make the work significant.
Accomplishments/Honors: Good Samaritan Award (2008) - presented by Clear Lake United Methodist Church for service to others through outreach, humanitarian assistance or advocacy
The W. B. J. Martin Award in Homiletics (2017) - presented for outstanding achievement in the introductory preaching course
One Matters Discipleship Award (2017) - presented by the General Board of Discipleship for the United Methodist Church
Small Membership Church of the Year (2019) - presented by the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church
Kick-Ass Pastor Award (2020) - presented by Galveston Central Church
Citizen of the Year finalist (2021) - presented by The Daily News
Community Involvement: Besides serving as one of the three co-pastors of Galveston Central Church (2014-present), I am also a founding board member (treasurer) of Galveston CoCare (2020-present) and a Curricula and Community Consultant for ProjectCurate (2017-present).
During the last 12 months of the pandemic, my community involvement has included...
...providing emergency shelter for almost 60 Galvestonians (mostly unsheltered persons) during Winter Storm Uri for five nights with limited power/water.
...providing 8,825-plus hot meals to unsheltered and low-income residents.
...providing 3,194-plus showers to unsheltered and low-income residents.
...washing 1,474-plus loads of laundry for unsheltered and low-income residents.
...assisting hundreds of unsheltered and low-income residents with tax preparation, economic impact payments, unemployment and other "computer-based services."
...opening CentralBike, a bicycle repair ministry run entirely by the unsheltered community. We give away and repair bikes for those whom bicycles are a primary means of transportation on the island.
...establishing the first evening mobile food distribution with the Galveston Food Bank and Moody Methodist Church to ensure the working poor have access to food. This bimonthly event serves 250-plus families (roughly 1,000 individuals) at each distribution.
...providing diapers biweekly to more than 300 primarily Spanish-speaking Galvestonians. Through a partnership with the Galveston Diaper Bank, over 4,000 packs of diapers were - and are still being - distributed.
...partnering with UTMB and the Galveston County Health District to provide almost 150 COVID-19 vaccines at Galveston Central Church for those experiencing transportation, technology or language barriers to access. Advocated(ing) that the vaccine's waiting list registration be translated into languages other than English.
...offering a public panel with UTMB doctors to address concerns/myths that lead to vaccine hesitancy.
...partnering with UTMB's School of Medicine to establish Galveston Central Church as a volunteer/clinical rotation location. Occupational Therapy students have already begun a 10-week rotation, providing mental health care to our unsheltered community. Medical students regularly provide "street rounds" for people who lack consistent access to medical assistance. We are in the beginning stages of putting a student-run foot clinic on site to treat the chronic foot problems experienced by the unsheltered community. This clinic will integrate students from the schools of Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, as well as Social Work.
...participating in the local peaceful BLM protests/responses to police brutality and racial injustice. Through a collaboration with ProjectCurate, Virginia Union University, and the Permanent Endowment Fund, established a Justice and Equity team for Galveston Central Church to continue to address these pressing issues.
...co-facilitating a three-session training for United Methodist pastors and congregations to engage in racial justice/equity practices in their local communities.
...partnering with Pride Galveston as the only faith-based sponsor.
...engaging with city leaders and philanthropy to pursue supportive, transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Like most pastors, I experienced a calling from God to pursue full-time vocational ministry. But it was the second calling — an arguably more divine call — that came from the voices of the poor and marginalized that qualified the direction of that vocational pursuit. Not only do I feel called to be a pastor, but it was to be a pastor who is unapologetically inclusive of those the church has historically excluded.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be an architect. I received my first drafting table when I was in elementary school. There was something life-giving about pulling forth form and shape from an empty page. My work is markedly different now, but calling forth possibility from spaces of perceived emptiness continues to remain a constant thread in my life.
What was your first job?
I started my first job in high school working as a carhop at Sonic. Beyond slinging cherry limeades and tater tots, I developed deep empathy for those who are overworked and underpaid. I think everyone should spend time as a fast food worker.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One of my mentors once told me that a person won't care that you can save their soul if you can't save their ass in the meantime.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
When people think about the “treasure of Galveston,” their brains often lead them to images of Jean Laffite and golden doubloons. Galveston's true treasure lies not in some long-buried chest in the sand, but in the real residents — often those who are easily despised and readily left out — that make up our community. So, my favorite things about my job include the unlikely friendships that have emerged within these overlooked and underserved communities, challenging the us/them paradigms that permeate our society, and sharing the stories of resilience and ingenuity that walk through our doors every day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It's not about Sundays. Scandalous, right? Pastors and community members are too often programmed to think about Sundays as the climax of their spiritual week. This understanding of church is so culturally ingrained that I'm frequently asked by friends and strangers, "So, like, what else do you do?" Instead, I'm learning to reframe Sundays as the launching point into the rest of the week — where the work of the church actually happens. We need a more imaginative, expansive view of the church as community.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Revs. Matt and Matt – both pastors who I've worked alongside in various capacities – taught me everything I needed to know about ministry. The first Matt taught me to pursue creativity. One of the chief sins of the church is lulling people into boredom. The other Matt taught me to pursue curiosity. The church must maintain a posture of openness and wonder that propels people toward themselves, their neighbors and the divine in such a way that ultimately leads to healing and wholeness.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my partner, Moriah, and our dog, Crouton. We enjoy traveling, exploring new breweries and spending time outdoors.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to cook. My signature dish is Asian-inspired crab cakes drizzled with a homemade mango chutney.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My favorite musician, Trevor Hall, sings, "What I know is that I don't know, and now I'll dance and I'll sing and I'll live full." That's my hope for growth — to always be learning more, to name the inevitable blindspots in my limited vision and to continue to enjoy the work I've been given to do.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
It's hard to imagine doing anything else, but I've developed a newfound love for writing. I'd like to find creative avenues to pursue that alongside my other work.
