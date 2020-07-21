Heather Gates

Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Lead chaplain, Galveston Police Department
Education: Bachelor of Arts in History and Religion; Master of Theological Studies; I have attended numerous trainings in crisis intervention and trauma response.
Family: Single; godmother to a set of twins within the police department; nephew born in New Mexico in June
Professional responsibilities: As the lead chaplain, I hold the paid, full-time position at the police department and oversee four other volunteer chaplains. Chaplains provide a ministry of presence to the officers and the civilian employees in the department and to people in the community who are in crisis. I provide a confidential, listening ear to officers and dispatchers who need someone to talk to after work-related incidents or things going on in their personal lives. I am able to connect them to resources to help in their situations and provide self-care tools. This support extends to the spouses and families as well. I respond to scenes with the officers when a loved one has been lost or someone could use some extra support in a crisis situation. I work alongside the department to provide a proactive approach to officer mental health and wellness. This is done by partnering with other professionals and community groups who can provide resources and trainings on topics to keep the officers healthy. I work within the Special Operations Division and work closely with the community outreach events for the department. I offer prayers and invocations at special events and assist the Honor Guard at funerals. I support the Galveston Municipal Police Association in any way needed. I am basically a partner in the work that the officers and dispatchers do and a support system for them to lean on. The ultimate goal is to encourage them to cope with things in healthy manners and not resort to things that could harm them or end their life. The suicide rate for police officers is very high and that's why positions like mine are so essential to their health and wellbeing.
Accomplishments/honors: Ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church; first full-time paid chaplain position in the police department; awarded a Police Commendation Award in December 2018; have gotten to officiate weddings for nine police officers
Community involvement: Serve as a member of the Galveston County Critical Incident Stress Management Team; work alongside community pastors to host a monthly cops and clergy breakfast for the officers and community leaders to spend time together; serve on the boards for the Blue Santa Program and a Human Trafficking Awareness Organization; work with an Exploring Homelessness Group; assist in worship services and other events at Moody Methodist Church and other Methodist churches in the area.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I would say police chaplaincy found me. I was doing youth ministry and got to know some of the officers who worked at the church. One of them asked me to come do a ride along to see how we could work together out on scenes. As I got more involved, I learned more of how I could be supportive of the officers and be helpful in their work. Thankfully, grant funding became available for a chaplain position to be full-time, giving me the opportunity to devote more time to the department. The full-time position greatly expanded what I could do and what the chaplain program could offer. I'm so hopeful that funding continues because I absolutely love getting to work alongside the officers.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Being a teacher was my first plan and one that continued to come up when I was a kid. I always taught my stuffed animals and probably my sister when she was younger, too. At one point, I had a solid plan for becoming a marine biologist and working at SeaWorld.
What was your first job?
I had lots of babysitting gigs in my early teenage years. Once I was old enough, I started a job at Target and kept that through college. I still can't bring myself to wear a red shirt and khaki pants!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
There are two things that come to mind. The first one is "Just hit send." One of the pastors I served under would often say this to me when I was working on a paper for school or trying to complete any sort of project. He was saying not to stress and worry so much over it, but to trust yourself and your work. The other is, "God can do more with a step in the wrong direction than if you're standing still." A college roommate of mine said this to me. It's always been a good reminder to take the step and not allow fear to hold you back.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love getting to spend time with the officers and telecommunicators. I love hearing their stories and having an office where they can come get snacks and relax. Investing time in them when things are good builds the trust that is needed for them to reach out when things get tough and they really need someone to talk to. The calls the officers and dispatchers respond to take a definite toll on them and they need safe spaces to process those things.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Presence and silence are not only okay, but often very powerful. I have often felt like I had to have a solution to offer or advice to give. I wish I understood earlier how meaningful it is to be fully present and how healing it can be to leave space for silence.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Melody Kraus. She was the pastor assigned to me as my mentor in the ordination process. Until I spoke to Melody, I was really uncertain about pursuing ordained ministry. She helped me to understand my options and to discern my specific calling. She is someone I highly respect who is a great example to follow. She helped me to gain confidence in my abilities and continues to encourage me to keep growing.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy going out to eat and spending time with friends. I love curling up on the couch and getting lost in a good book. Sometimes I pull my camera out and go take pictures just for fun!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I would say most people are surprised to find out that I'm an introvert. I thoroughly enjoy doing a job that is very people-oriented, but I always appreciate my space to recharge.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to further my education and training to be able to do more for the officers and the citizens. I hope to continue to expand what the chaplain program is already offering. I hope to build a network to care for other first responders on the island and a network of chaplains in Galveston County. I want to be able to offer training to departments that would like to build a chaplain program for their officers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I'm an ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, so I imagine I would go back into a role doing ministry inside of the church. I have also thought about what it would look like to do nonprofit work outside of the church to still continue to help first responders.
