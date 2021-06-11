Valedictorian: Mackenzie Serna

As I approach graduation, I look back at my life and realize all that I’ve accomplished. I have come so far from where I began. When I first entered high school, I had the illusion everything would be so easy. I was greatly mistaken. Throughout my high school years, I had to overcome many obstacles and trials. With the help of close friends and family, they made those hard times easier to overcome. Having them by my side every step of the way helped me to become who I am today and realize how grateful I am to have had such a healthy support system all my life.
I was born Sept. 21, 2002 in Galveston, Texas. I was raised the majority of my life by my mother Marie Serna and grandmother Esther Gonzales. At the age of 3, I discovered my passion for music and playing the piano. My biggest inspiration was my uncle, who also had a musical talent and love for theatre. After he passed, I continued to pursue music and even became involved with my church. Over the years, I grew the desire to become a worship leader. This goal would become a reality before things began to change. All through my high school years both my grandmother and mother would be simultaneously hospitalized. This taught me that no matter what life seems to throw at you, you can overcome it if you have the will power and motivation to do so.
Now, as I start this new chapter of my life, I have come to realize what I want to do with my life and how I want to change the world. My dream now is to be a pediatric surgeon and help children around the globe who aren’t fortunate to always get proper medical care. I want those children to grow up and have the same desire that I do, to make an impact for the greater good. Knowing those children will have a second chance at life brings me joy and peace. It is the most amazing reward I can ever receive.
