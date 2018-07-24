Ashley Carner

Age: 34
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title: Chief operations officer
Place of business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: Master of Business Administration, Tulane University; Bachelor of Business Administration, Northwestern State University; Southwest CUNA Management School
Family: I have been married to my husband, Chad Carner, for 9 years. We have two children: Hadley, 5, and Hudson, 2.
Professional responsibilities: Short version — Responsible for the overall management of the operations area of the credit union, including planning, recommending and implementing new strategies, products and services, policies and procedures. Also responsible for maximizing efficiencies within operations and quality of service to members.
Accomplishments/honors: SCMS Award of Excellence Recipient 2010; AMOCO RISE Award Recipient 2011 (Manager of the Year, basically)
Community involvement: Serve on the board of directors for Independence Village from 2015 to present. Also actively volunteer and foster for SAVE Rescue Coalition. Previous positions include Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce board member; Gulf Coast Chapter of Credit Unions vice president; SCMS class secretary
Why did you go into your particular field?
I pursued a degree in Business Administration because I thought it would provide me a degree that was versatile and applicable across industries. I didn't actually know what I wanted to do with the degree though. Fortunately, my best friend worked at AMOCO Federal Credit Union. Once I completed my degree, she encouraged me to apply with them. The rest is history.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I wanted to be a stay at home mom and drive a mini van. Once I got to high school, my aspirations changed a bit and I wanted to be a doctor.
What was your first job?
My very first job was working at my family's business, Doreck's Packing Company in Santa Fe. I worked there in the summer and helped with what I would consider the lightweight work: waiting on customers, wrapping meat orders and cleaning.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Someone once pulled me aside and told me that I needed to start saying what I was thinking if I wanted to be a leader. That it was acceptable to disagree and present your case as long as it was respectful and thought out. Looking back, those words probably changed my life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is getting to help people, both members and employees alike.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
So many things! But, if I had to pick one, I wish I would have known to ask more questions to better understand the "why" behind everything.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There have been so many people who have touched my life and helped me grow personally and professionally. Those who come to mind are my volleyball coaches Anna Marie Milligan, Angie Bullard and Leigh Mullins; a huge group of people at AMOCO FCU, including Cyndi Hopkins, Larry Wilson, Thea Choate, Shawn Bailey and Rusty Norman; and finally, and most importantly of all, Dick and Laurie Hadley, my parents. I consider them all mentors because at some point in my life they guided me on a path that lead me to where I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I like to be at home when I am not at work. I know that sounds boring but I love our home, and I especially love being out on the back porch watching the kids and dogs run around. Our backyard is relaxing to me.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I played volleyball through my college career for North Central Texas College and Northwestern State University. I was one of the shortest players on the team once I got to NSU. And I'm not exactly a short person!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to contribute to the overall mission of AMOCO FCU and help us continue to achieve our strategic milestones. Team success is personal success to me.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would have to find a means to pay for my living, but I'd rescue dogs. I volunteer for S.A.V.E. Rescue Coalition and I wish I could foster more dogs and help the wonderful volunteers of that program more. Their work is fascinating.
