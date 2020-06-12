Good morning class of 2020! Happy Sunday. Or is it Monday? Maybe it’s August. At this point, all the days and months have blended together, so I’ll just wish a happy day to you all. I’ll start off by saying a big thank you to my parents, my siblings, and all of my mentors, teachers and friends that have helped me throughout my K-12 experience. You are what I cherish in life.
As Charles Dickens would say, this year was the best of times, and it was the worst of times. Even though it would be easier for me to focus on the things that went wrong this year, graduation is an event that should be full of optimism. It’s not only about reflecting upon the past but also looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead of us.
I know that most of you have heard about “The Hero’s Journey,” either from your English teachers or from reading your favorite novels. It outlines the basic framework of how a person progresses and transforms into the hero of their own story. In other words, a hero’s journey is a coming-of-age story. Even though it sounds cliché, each and every one of us has been on our own hero’s journey.
For example, the hero always starts off in the ordinary world, going about their day-to-day business, before receiving a call to adventure. For us, that call to adventure was going to school in CCISD and learning the skills we needed to make it in the real world. The next step in the hero’s journey is defined as refusing the call to adventure, which, let’s be honest, there were days we just “accidentally slept in.” After that, it’s finding a mentor, which we found in our incredible parents and teachers that kick-started our journeys.
This is about where we stand in our hero’s journeys, as the next step is crossing the first threshold. This is when the hero enters into a new world, ready to take on new challenges. After we formally graduate here today, we’ll have finally crossed that threshold. It’s from here on that our paths will start to diverge. For instance, some of us will head to college, while others will enter the armed services, trade school, or the workforce. These paths are unique in their own right and will no doubt lead to success with the right balance of hard work and luck. While I hope that this pandemic is the greatest trial we will have to face, there will surely be other minor hurdles and hindrances that we’ll have to deal with throughout the course of our lives. And I hope that Clear Falls has given you some of the tools that will ultimately lead you to victory.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we’re stronger than we know, and the bonds that connect us can withstand both distance and time. We are all the budding heroes in our own stories, and I know that with all we’ve been through, each member of the class of 2020 will truly become someone special.
