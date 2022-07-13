Rachel Ashwood

Age: 36
City of Residence: Santa Fe
Current Title: BCM II/Vice President
Place of Business: Texas First Bank Texas City
Education: Associate of Applied Science
Family: I have a husband of 10 years, Derek Ashwood, and two children: Luke, 8, and Eden, 4
Professional Responsibilities: Banking Center Manager, Safe Deposit Box Manager: I started at TFB eight years ago as a teller in Santa Fe. I eventually moved on to be the ABCM of both of our La Marque locations. The year after that, I moved on to become the BCM of our Hitchcock banking center and both La Marque locations. On December 2021, I was promoted to a Banking Center Manager II/Vice President of our Texas City Banking Center
Accomplishments/Honors: ABA Banking Center Management Certification; 2021 TCLM Chamber Leadership Mainland Graduate; 2021 Texas First Bank Volunteer of the Year; 2021 Hitchcock Chamber Woman of the Year nominee; 2020 Hitchcock Chamber Visionary Award; 2018 Texas First Bank Shining Star; 2017 Texas First Bank North County Banker of the Year
Community Involvement: President, Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce; secretary, Santa Fe Little League Football; volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went to College of the Mainland and got a degree in Petrochemical Technology. After getting married and having children, I decided shift work would not be for me. I had a high school friend who was a manager at the bank looking for a teller to hire and the rest is history. I started as a teller at Texas First Bank eight years ago and decided it was where I wanted to learn and grow in my career.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I actually really wanted to be a lawyer because I just loved a good argument.
What was your first job?
My first job was at Kids and Company Daycare as a teacher, and I worked there for eight wonderful years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never give in! Stand up for what you want and what you know is right. You may experience disappointments, failure, resistance and criticism on your journey to succeed in life, but never, ever, ever give in.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love everything about my job! The communities we are in, the people and customers, our team and learning and growing every day. Every day brings a new situation, new challenges and new opportunities to learn something new, and that allows for growth and experience.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To step back and see the bigger picture. To learn and grow with every single opportunity that presents itself to you.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Kathy Marullo — Not only is she a boss who believes in me, but she is also a wonderful friend and mentor. She pushes you to your full potential and will always be your biggest supporter. She has taught me so much as a person and a manager. I tell her all the time I want to be just like her when I grow up.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I absolutely love to plan! I’m happiest when I’m planning a trip (especially to Disney) and when I’m planning my life in general. I also really love watching my kids do what they love most — dance, sports, learning and growing!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have an associate’s degree in Petrochemical Technology from College of the Mainland. It was a wonderful experience, and although I do not use my degree in my current career, it is where I met my wonderful husband, Derek, so I will forever be grateful.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I absolutely love learning new things! I have enjoyed so much my growth here at Texas First Bank, and while I do not know where my growth will take me, I do know that I will continue to grow here and do the most that I can with everything I learn.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I think I would become a travel agent or event planner. I love planning a good trip and love throwing a good party. These are things I’ve learned I’m pretty good at over the years.
