Torrina Harris

Age: 25
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Communities of Care Coordinator, Family Service Center of Galveston County
Education: I completed my CNA in 2015 and am currently a student at University of Houston-Clear Lake pursuing a B.S. in Anthropology with a minor in Social Work.
Family: My mother lives close in League City and is one of my biggest supporters, as well as my father in Kalispell, Montana. I am an expecting mother, my first born is due Nov. 28.
Professional responsibilities: My current position was created out of the Communities of Care grant from the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health in partnership with the Prevention Institute to promote health and well-being for youth and families of color. The ACEs to Assets Collaborative, co-founded by Family Service Center and UTMB Center for Violence Prevention in 2015, accepted this grant and created the initiative The Future is US. This initiative was designed to address the disproportionate rate of exclusionary discipline (i.e. suspensions, expulsions, and D.A.E.P. referrals) for youth of color in Galveston. In the spring of 2019, Black youth in Galveston were suspended three to six times more than their non-Black counterparts. This five-year initiative focuses on identifying community risk factors, protective factors, community perceptions, assets, needs and opportunities for policy and organizational change for cross-sector social determinants of health in the areas of people, place and equal opportunity. My responsibility in this project is to coordinate between our Assessment Team, Evaluation Team, Community Engagement Team, Policy Task Force, Youth Advisory Council and Parent Advisory Council to reach populations within our community who have historically been excluded from the decision-making processes regarding the quality of life and health equity in Galveston.
Accomplishments/honors: This year, I was granted a position on the Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine's review committee for Journal of Adolescent Health Intersections section evaluating pictures, poems, short stories and other art submissions by youth, community members and members of the medical community.
Community involvement: I currently serve on the board for Vision Galveston, The City of Galveston's Family, Children and Youth Board, and Nia Cultural Center Inc. and am the host for Coast 2 Soul open mic poetry.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Honestly, I ended up here after a series of unforeseen events. I have always had an affinity for social justice, poetry, equity and advocacy through the arts. Fortunately, opportunities found me and provided spaces for me to lean into these interests. I spent a few years working part-time teaching court-ordered offender education classes in my early(er) 20s. No surprise I learned more from the experiences of those attending these classes than I ever believed I had to offer. Around the same time, I was working nights as a Patient Care Tech (CNA) at Carole Young, a correctional managed care facility under TDCJ UTMB and finishing my prerequisites for nursing school. These experiences exposed me to the prison-industrial complex, and what it looks like within Galveston County. In 2017, just as I finished my prerequisites for nursing, I was offered a position as Galveston program director with Iconoclast Artists to teach poetry and social and emotional learning to youth in Galveston’s middle schools, high schools and Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center. I switched my major from nursing to social work and continued to deepen my relationships with schools and nonprofits in Galveston. I fell in love with these kids, y’all. I know a lot of amazing poets through the poetry communities I exist in and to this day these students are among the most talented artists I know, hands down. During this time, much of the focus of my work expanded from the prison-industrial complex to the school-to-prison pipeline. During the summer of 2019, Iconoclast Artists restructured its budget and would no longer fund a full-time position in Galveston. By some miracle, Family Service Center of Galveston County had a position funded by a grant from the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health to address the disproportionate rate of exclusionary discipline referrals for youth of color in Galveston. July 2019, I accepted the position of Communities of Care coordinator for The Future is US initiative, working to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by promoting racial equity in school discipline.
I’m not sure if that answers the “why” as much as “how” I’m in this field. I’m just thankful to be here.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Everything. Literally everything. A lawyer, a cosmetologist, a singer, a dancer, a poet. Literally all the things.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a houseman (kind of like a housekeeper, but cleaning everything outside of the rooms) at Springhill Suits by Marriott in Webster. Shout out to John Bryan for giving me a chance, bless my 18-year-old heart. After two weeks, they moved me to front desk and bar and oh my goodness, y’all. Be nice to hospitality staff, tip your bartender, tip your housekeeper, and on everything I love the front desk receptionist is not out to get you. I promise. Be nice to them, too.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Pretend we are on an airplane now – because it feels like we are. And that the cabin is undergoing rapid decompression – because it is. And that the oxygen masks have dropped – because they have. And the adults – that’s you, despite your excuses – the adults now get about 15-20 seconds of consciousness to help themselves, so they can help the children at 39,000 feet in the clouds. Listen we, we can stick anything into the fog and make it look like a ghost. But tonight, let’s not become tragedies. Y’all, we are not funeral homes with propane takes in our windows looking’ like cemeteries. Cemeteries? That’s just the Earth’s way of not letting go… Step into this with your airplane parts move forward…” – Buddy Wakefield
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I work in the healthiest work environment I have ever experienced. I get to be open and honest with by boss, shout out to Dr. Julie Purser, who believes in me and means it. Her commitment to what she believes this community deserves is bigger than ego, valued over fragility, and far more dependable than the internet service in our office (which is usually pretty dependable but it has its days). I get to work under and with and through and around people who not only believe in me, but believe in the things and people and rights that I believe in, too.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
There is always an alternative. Operating out of survival can and will kill you, literally. No matter how much it feels like it, the sky is not falling. It’s just loud. I can be loud, too. And sometimes I need to.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mother. I have never seen someone so unapologetically set boundaries. I’ve seen my mother change and grow as a person, and love me unconditionally, and love herself. My mother sets an authentic example of what it means to exist honestly. I owe so much to my mother, Jaumarro Astran Cuffee, and love her deeply.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Read or listen to poetry while taking baths with an excessive amount of bath salts and bath bombs and bath oils. If I’m really feeling indulgent, I let my phone die and leave my laptops in a zipped bag. It’s delightful.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Someone once complimented me on how I bring my whole self into the room during meetings, despite the fact that at I am usually the youngest and generally the only one without a degree. I don’t have the heart to correct anyone in the moment, but I see it as the line between bringing my authentic self, verses bringing my whole self. I am passionate and impatient, I have a short temper and low tolerance. I do a lot of work to make sure that my personal hang-ups and ego don’t get it the way of doing the work that I believe in, and I pick my battles. I bring my authentic compassion, I bring my authentic understanding, I bring my carefully crafted articulate honesty. And then I go home and take care of the rest of me – the less appealing, less polished, but equally honest and authentic and important parts of me. I like to think I do this out of equal parts self-preservation and grace, but I don’t actually know. Being a whole person is exhausting, most people don’t know how tired I get.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
The biggest thing for me right now is finishing my degree but always continuing my education. I’m 25 and after three community colleges, one technical school and one university, I am in year seven of my undergraduate degree. It’s not like it doesn’t get to me but I can’t imagine my life taking any other route than the one it has. I still want to do everything. Right now “everything” looks like research and arts and health and poetry and advocacy and activism and teaching. I hope that never changes.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do what I’m doing right now, I would probably focus more on poetry and the opportunities in the national poetry community.
