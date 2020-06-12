Parents: Teresa Tate
College you plan to attend: University of Houston
Major: B.S. in Teaching and Learning
What are your career plans? I plan on becoming a fourth - eighth grade math teacher. Later in my education career, I want to become a math specialist.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I’ve learned is to not worry about the little things. I used to let a failed pop quiz or accidentally forgetting my I.D. and having to get a temporary one ruin my day. If I make a mistake, I have to learn from it and let it go. Dwelling on the little things will distract me from my goals. I have to focus on what really matters.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was cheerleading because it was a fun way to show my school spirit and I liked getting the crowd pumped up at football and basketball games. I also got to make strong bonds with my teammates.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The one thing I enjoyed most about high school was being in the Collegiate High School program at College of the Mainland and participating in extracurricular activities at La Marque High School.
What are you looking forward to about college? The main thing I’m looking forward to is pursuing my Teaching and Learning degree at the University of Houston. I am also looking forward to living in a new city, joining clubs and organizations, and going to sporting events.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment is being in the Top 5 percent of my class. I am proud of this accomplishment because I was able to get involved in extracurricular activities, participate in community service, and manage to keep my grades up simultaneously.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I like to play video games, watch shows and movies on Netflix and Disney+, and talk to my friends.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? “Grey’s Anatomy.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a cougar. Just like a cougar, I pounce on opportunities as they come and I am quick to adapt to changes. I feel this is why I have been successful in high school.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? One piece of advice that my mother gave to me that turned out to be true is don’t set limits for yourself. Whenever I wanted to do something but thought I couldn’t, she encouraged me to do it anyway.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? One interesting thing that most people don’t know about me is that I like spicy foods.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet one famous person, I would like to meet Michelle Obama. I would ask her how she handles herself under pressure.
Where do you get your news? I usually watch local news channels.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I think Instagram is the most influential for my generation. You can follow trends, promote your business and watch people go live.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is technology addiction. It is easy to say you are going to play a video game or look at social media for a couple of minutes before you realize hours have passed.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? One piece of advice I would give to incoming freshmen is to work hard in your classes. Save yourself the pain of fixing your GPA later in high school.
