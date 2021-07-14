Age: 39
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Constable
Place of Business: Galveston County Constable Precinct 4
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Western Governors University;Certified Texas Master Peace Officer; Law Enforcement Instructor; Courthouse Security Officer and Trained in Civil Process all through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE)
Accepted into and currently enrolled in the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute's Texas Constable's Leadership College and serving as the class spokesperson (pending Fall 2021 graduation)
Family: My family is my anchor. My wife, Holly, is a physician's assistant and senior medical educator at UTMB and our son, Eli, is a first-grader. My family helped carry me through the campaign for constable and continue to keep me grounded in everything we do. They inspire me to do what I do every day.
Professional Responsibilities: I am the elected constable for Galveston County Precinct 4, which encompasses portions of League City and Dickinson as well as all of Friendswood located in Galveston County. Our office is responsible for the civil process that comes out of the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 as well as civil process from law firms and courts around the state and beyond. Our office also regularly supports other agencies in Galveston County. I currently oversee seven deputies in their day-to-day duties with the help of my chief deputy and sergeant.
Accomplishments/Honors: With 13 years of law enforcement experience, I am honored to represent the citizens of Galveston County Precinct 4 as their elected constable (in office January 2021 to present)
Accepted into the Texas Constable’s Leadership College; elected as the class spokesperson
Selected to serve on education design focus group for the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) Texas Constable’s Education for the 2021-2025 Education Cycle
Promoted to lieutenant of reserves at the Galveston County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office (2019)
Elected as vice president to the League City Lions Club in 2019 and president in 2020
Promoted to sergeant of reserves at the Galveston County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office (2017)
Awarded 50 Club of Galveston County Officer of the Year while a reserve officer for the Tiki Island Police Department (2011)
Community Involvement: Board of Directors member of the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol (BACODA) (organization to help stop alcohol and drug abuse and addiction.
Board of Directors member of the Refuge for Women Gulf Coast (organization for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation)
Recently, the Galveston County Constable’s Precinct 4 office has been instrumental in providing security and traffic control at the Walter Hall Park Vaccination Hub
Active member of the League City Lions Club — elected as first vice president in 2019 and president in 2020. Assists with monthly senior breakfasts; as constable and League City Lions president, led a large-scale water donation and distribution event with Lighthouse Charity Team, Lions and the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management to Galveston County residents impacted by the 2021 winter storm; partnered with the League City government in the fall of 2020 to collect and distribute items for East Texas and West Louisiana residents affected by the series of hurricanes affecting the Gulf Coast; partnered with the City of League City to provide face masks for students enrolled in the Galveston-Brazoria Cooperative for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Coach of local youth sports with my son's teams
“Papa Bear” at son’s elementary school
Assists with various community events throughout the year
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I was young, my oldest brother was a police officer in my hometown. Aside from it being "cool" and seeing him in his uniform, I saw him interact with people and make positive change. I continued my interest in law enforcement, always striving to have a career where I could make a difference in my community.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be so many things — from an astronaut to a fighter pilot. As a child, the world is anything you want to imagine it to be, and as I grew up, I tried to maintain that idea of the world around me.
What was your first job?
As the youngest of six kids, I had more liberty to go out and do odd jobs, including yard work. My first job was working for Dairy Queen, and when the owners of the Dairy Queen purchased the Subway franchise, I began working at the two Subway locations. During the summers, I was working sometimes 12-hour days between the three locations. I also had a position at my local church, where I did odd jobs and worked on the technical aspects of things for several years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Do your best at everything you do, and rest knowing you did your best. This has been how I approach projects. Regardless of the outcome, I have done my best and trust the outcome to God.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I have an opportunity to engage with the community and work with great people who share a common mission.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Starting out, I wanted to change the world all at once. I have discovered, over time, that sweeping changes are best made one small step or change at a time.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been blessed with many mentors — from mentors in ministry, business and law enforcement. I am able to pick up my phone and make a call to trailblazers for mentorship and guidance. I would say Pastor Walter Hallam from Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque is one person who has taught me the lessons of excellence in everything I do.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my family. Whether it is watching my son’s sports or camping, we just enjoy being together.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
People see me as an outgoing person who is “comfortable” speaking in front of people and crowds. However, I really had to work at being comfortable in this front-line role.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have made it my goal to take advantage of professional development and training opportunities to ensure I am continually growing as a leader. I truly feel that, if you are not learning and developing, you are regressing; there is no standing still. I continually challenge myself to do things outside my comfort zone to ensure that development becomes practice for me.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
IT and security; our world is more and more technologically connected and continues to require people with a passion to maintain that infrastructure.
