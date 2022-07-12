Jeff Ossenkop

Age: 39
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Area general manager
Place of Business: The Tremont House Hotel, Rosenberg Residences and Thompson Lofts
Education: James Martin High, Tarrant County College
Family: Family is anyone who I consider my closest friends, my co-workers and, of course, my parents, sister and brothers. I believe family is a major focus in my life and they are crucial to keep close, as relationships are very important to me.
Professional Responsibilities: I oversee one of the best hotel operations in the state of Texas. I am very fortunate to be at the helm of The Tremont House Hotel. The Tremont House consists of 10 unique buildings over three city blocks. The hotel operations include 135 guest rooms; three food and beverage outlets featuring the Café, Toujouse Lobby Bar and famed Rooftop bar; the Davidson Ballroom with several smaller meeting/breakout rooms; a full laundry plant; 14 long-term lease residential units; and six commercial retail units. Under the umbrella of The Tremont House operations are two independent buildings that include the Rosenberg Residences on The Strand and the Thompson Lofts on 23rd Street.
Accomplishments/Honors: 2021 General Manager of the Year - Harrell Hospitality Group; 2021 Employee of the Year - Visit Galveston Tourism Summit; 2020 Opening Hotel of the Year - Canopy by Hilton; 2017 Platinum circle hotel winner - Courtyard by Marriott; 2016 Opening Hotel of the Year - Courtyard by Marriott; 2009 Manager of the Year - Starwood Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels; 2009 Manager of the Quarter - Starwood Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels
Community Involvement: I take an active part in the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. I am in Leadership Galveston 2022. I sit on the board of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association. I am a member of the Knights of Momus, and I am a member of Galveston Historical Foundation. Between all of these great organizations, I represent The Tremont House and attend many fundraisers, galas and networking activities. I hope to be appointed on a board with the Park Board of Trustees this June. During festival season and special events, you will find me working side by side with our team at the hotel to create the best "Galveston" experience possible for our local community and our island tourism traffic. We support the community in as many ways possible, donating time volunteering at events for a good cause.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I took a hospitality and tourism class my sophomore year of high school. The only reason I signed up for the class was because it got you off campus every other day for two periods. Little did I know, that after my second year in the program, I would love the hospitality industry. I graduated with a two-year scholarship to Tarrant County College that was awarded to me through the program. After I graduated, I was offered my first full-time job for the summer in the hotel that I completed my internship at. From there, I worked in various full-service hotels around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and began to grow my career.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My childhood dreams of a career were mixed feelings between an architect or a musician on a cruise ship.
What was your first job?
My first paying job was a bellman at the Wyndham Arlington Ballpark. I would carry luggage up and down to the guest rooms and park cars. The highlight of that job was the hotel being the host hotel to all visiting teams that played the Texas Rangers. The hotel operated a courtesy shuttle, and as a bellman, I drove the visiting teams to the ballpark, through the underground tunnels, to the players club. It was the coolest job ever!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
In my business, you deal with all types of cultures and personalities. I learned from one of my greatest mentors to never take anything personally. Do what you do best and if you do it right, things will always work out.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I am very fortunate to be operating one of Galveston’s cherished treasures, The Tremont House, a staple in the community. It’s known as one of the top 100 hotels in Texas. I love that I get to continue the legacy Mr. George Mitchell started when The Tremont opened in 1985. I love seeing our community come and enjoy the hotel’s outlets and jazz nights. Knowing that we are a place for both locals and visitors, with a reputation for service, keeps me excited about that we do day to day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known that in our business we can bend the “rules.” I worked for one of the first lifestyle hotel brands that pushed the envelope and broke the “rules.” The brand culture was whatever you want, whenever you want it, as long as it is not illegal, immoral or just plain wrong. I live by this today, I think this a great mindset when in the hospitality business.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Well I would like to say my father is most certainly one. He was very dedicated to success with his career, and I learned my work ethic from him. He found ways to balance out his family time with his career; however, he always finished what needed to be done to complete the job, even if it meant occasional late nights and calls over vacation etc. The other mentor in my career is our CFO. He helped push me to get my first general manager position back in 2016. We worked together at a pervious company, and he recruited me to the company I currently work for.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to take runs down the seawall and long bike rides with my close friends here on the island. Galveston always has something to do, and I have such a great group of friends here. We enjoy attending events and gatherings together quite frequently.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I play the piano and the upright bass. I played in a jazz quartet, symphony and full jazz ensemble from junior high through college.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have worked in every hotel brand possible from select service to uber luxury, I really enjoy the lifestyle hotels that cater to their own unique mindset. I hope to continue growth with elevating The Tremont, as we work to add more offerings to our product, while focused on being an experience-driven property ranking in the top of the Tribute Portfolio by Marriott brand.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would most likely be on a boat somewhere. I love boating and I love the water.
