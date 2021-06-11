Scholarship Winner: Rakel Hutchinson

Name: Rakel Hutchinson
High School: Friendswood High School
Parent: Tyan Hutchinson
College you plan to attend: Midwestern State University
Major: Nursing
What are your career plans? I plan on becoming a nurse practitioner, and I want to work at a hospital in the future.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Time management because of project due dates and other assignments.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was basketball because it made me be able to show off my leadership skills.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Making lifelong friends.
What are you looking for to about college? I’m looking forward to becoming more independent and living on my own.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment this year is probably becoming a Pal because I got to change the lives of other children and guide them.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I like to play basketball and spend time with my family.
What is favorite show to binge watch? My favorite is “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a polar bear because their fur is actually clear but they reflect their surroundings. I feel like the people that I keep in my life reflect me as a person. The snow reflects off of a polar bear’s fur the same way my surroundings influence me.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Success can come from failure. I learned this because my sophomore year I didn’t make varsity and it made me work harder so then when I did get on varsity, I was the best.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? Something interesting about me that most people don’t know is that I work at H-E-B.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet one famous person it would be Adele. I would choose her because she’s very influential to younger women and is all about body positivity. Not to mention, I also love her music. I would ask her how she got her inspiration to be a songwriter.
Where do you get your news? I get my news from The New York Times or social media.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I believe that either Twitter or TikTok are the most influential social media sites for people my age.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I feel like the most pressing issue of our generation is how divided our country is by politics.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? If I can give one piece of advice to freshman, I would advise them to have fun and make every moment count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.