Morgan Muraca

Age: 37
City of Residence: Bacliff
Current Title: HR Compensation & Benefits Manager
Place of Business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Colorado State University; Master of Jurisprudence, Labor and Employment Law, Tulane University, School of Law; Society for Human Resource Management – Certified Professional (SHRM-CP); CUNA Credit Union HR Compliance Professional (CUHRCP)
Family: I have been married to my husband, Michael, for 17 years and am the mother to two beautiful, amazing daughters: Savannah, 15, and Cheyenne, 13. I am the oldest of three daughters, of which my sisters, their husbands and my nieces and nephews, and my parents all live in Florida where we get to vacation each year. I am also fortunate to be part of my husband’s large family with many brothers- and sisters-in-law, my mother-in-law, and 15-plus nieces and nephews who mostly reside in Galveston County.
Professional Responsibilities: In the realm of human resources, I am the Compensation & Benefits Manager with professional responsibilities that include oversight and administration of compensation, benefits and HR systems maintenance and design. My purpose is to ensure our employees are rewarded appropriately through their compensation and benefits offerings. In this role, I lead a team that is responsible for payroll processing, benefits administration and open enrollment, leave administration, HR systems administration, and compliance for 300-plus employees.
Accomplishments/Honors: My children and family are my most significant accomplishment, but I’ve also been fortunate to work for an organization that completely supports my desire for continuing education and professional growth. Last year, I was able to complete my Master of Jurisprudence in Labor and Employment Law. This is something I didn’t imagine was possible up until a few years ago. The program enabled me to gain a deeper understanding of Human Resources and Employment Law, and I’m confident it will help me become a stronger, successful HR professional.
Additional accomplishments: Rookie of the Year finalist, AMOCO FCU, 2019; Strategic Human Resource Leadership Award, 2019; Rookie of the Year finalist, AMOCO FCU, 2020; RISE Award Recipient (Manager of the Year), AMOCO FCU, 2022
Community Involvement: Having mostly worked for non-profit or not-for-profit organizations, I have always been motivated to give back to the community and constantly look for opportunities to do so. Personally, I try to find opportunities to volunteer and be involved within the school district where my children attend. Professionally, I love that I am able to work for an organization whose sole purpose is to serve our community. Being able to be behind the scenes, I’m able to support our employees in ways that allow us to serve. I have also taken the role of being the United Way campaign coordinator for my organization to further provide support to our community. In addition, I am a member of certain HR-related organizations that provide an opportunity for growth and improvement to ensure my organization is an employer of choice in Galveston County. Memberships: Society for Human Resource Management, American Payroll Association, Texas Bay Area SHRM, Cornerstone League HR Council.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I did not choose this field; the HR (human resources) life chose me. But now that I am fully invested, I wish I had found it earlier in life. I tell my children all the time to find what you are passionate about, continue to learn about yourself, because it makes such a dramatic difference in your overall happiness when your career is something you enjoy.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I wanted to be a high school English teacher because I loved to read and write. Then I went through a phase where I wanted to be a paralegal because I loved learning about government and law. Then life happens and your decisions become more about supporting your family, so I chose positions based on pay, benefits and work/life balance. This eventually led me to human resources where I was able to combine all my “loves” into one career.
What was your first job?
When I was in middle school, my Mom signed me up to “barn tobacco” at a farm close to my house. The farmer would pick us up in the early morning, and we’d work in the fields riding a tractor and picking tobacco leaves to be dried out and sold to the tobacco companies. Afterward, the farmer’s wife would provide lunch, homemade soap to clean up, and pay us in cash and then take us home. Keep in mind, I was probably 13 or 14 and this was summer break. While I did not see the value in this experience then, I am now very aware that this set the tone for my future work ethic.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
From Dory in “Finding Nemo”: “Just keep swimming.”
Literally. Just keep swimming. Life is not a plan, and it can sometimes seem very overwhelming. Life consists of goals and a journey, and plans change. You must keep your focus on growth through your journey and your goals.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite aspect of HR is that each phase continues to challenge me in multiple ways. In my earlier phase, I was challenged to learn all that was possible about compensation, benefits, payroll, human resources, etc. As I continue to progress, I’m now challenged to be an effective leader and am responsible for my team’s success and failures. The HR field continues to provide learning opportunities, no matter the phase.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
In keeping with my theme of life being a journey, I wish I had realized this at a younger age. Over the years, I continued to worry and felt that I was in a race to be an expert in my field, making no mistakes, and that this would eventually lead to a time when I could relax. I now realize that at no point in my career will I ever know it all, and that is perfectly OK. The end goal, for me, is what I have learned and accomplished along the journey.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There are so many great influences in my life that it’s hard to determine who would be my greatest. Personally, my biggest supporter has always been my husband. He is an amazing leader in his own profession and of our family. He consistently provides guidance, even if it’s constructive criticism that can sometimes be hard to accept.
Professionally, I’ve had several “mentors” who have provided enormous influence in my professional life. From my current boss to previous bosses, seasoned co-workers who took me under their wing, and individuals who served in a formal mentor relationship. You all know who you are and I’m incredibly thankful for the impact you’ve made on my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Between work, being a wife and mother, there isn’t much time to relax. However, I do like to spend time with my family, garden, float in the pool on Sunday Fun-day, and read.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I am an extroverted introvert, meaning I am a “people person” when necessary, but I really value my alone time. I’m also deathly afraid of tree frogs.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
For me, being a human resources professional, my primary goal is to make a positive impact on the workforce. This field is so vast that you can branch into a different direction or learn about a different area of HR every single day. So, my goal is to continue to grow into a well-rounded human resource practitioner and continue to make a positive impact for employees and my organization.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do what I’m doing now, and if my children were finished with school, I would be a HR consultant and work remotely so that my husband and I could travel the country in an RV. Or, in a completely unrealistic world, I would manage a coffee shop on the beach of a remote island.
