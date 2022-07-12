Edem Ekene

Age: 36
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Franchisee owner/chief operating officer/vice president of sales
Place of Business: Spherion - Galveston (League City)
Education: Bachelor of Science degree: Major in Biology (The University of Texas at Austin); Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program member (summer 2022); pursuing Master of Science in Entrepreneurship (University of Houston); pursuing Master of Business Administration (Prairie View A&M)
Family: Sabbath Ekene - wife, lover and business partner; Jeremiah Ekene - my baby boy and my first son/child
Professional Responsibilities: FUN FACT: Randstad is our parent company!
We service companies within the following Texas counties: Galveston, Brazoria and Chambers. We can also connect you with our sister branches in other cities and states!
Areas: Administrative & Clerical Staffing, Financial & Accounting Staffing, Non-Clinical Healthcare Staffing, Medical Staffing, Light Industrial Staffing, Sales & Marketing Staffing, Education Support Staffing, Engineering Staffing, IT Staffing (Information Technology), Customer Service Staffing & Call Center Staffing
Job-seekers: If you're searching for a job or considering a career move, we would love to help you achieve your work goals. Locally owned and nationally supported, our team has connections to the area's most respected employers and insight into up-and-coming career opportunities.
Employers: At Spherion, our dedicated teams work hard to add value and efficiency, ensuring every candidate we recruit is the right match and every service we provide is of the highest quality. We are well-versed in every type of workforce solution, from contingent staffing and temp-to-hire arrangements to direct-hire placements, onsite support and full-scale workforce solutions. Partnering together, our experience, knowledge and expertise immediately become yours.
Who we are: Spherion is a staffing leader with local roots and a passion for placing the right person in the right job. Founded in 1946, we have a firm grasp on what it takes to build a strong workforce and a successful career. We know the people and employers in our area and we can connect you directly to them. You won't find another staffing partner that's more invested in your individual goals and determined to see you succeed. Our team will work diligently on your behalf to deliver outstanding service and results, whatever the need. We are your staffing team and we're in it for the long haul.
Accomplishments/Honors: 2021 SOAR Award member (top performing branches in Spherion); Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Council member (Spherion); Payroll Advisory Board member (Spherion); Reputation - The 800 Award Recipient (2022); World Staffing Award nominee (2022); 2019 Branch of the Year (Randstad Staffing, Texas Region); 2019 Digital Champion (Randstad Staffing, Texas Region); 2019 Branch of the Year (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2019 Direct Hire Champion (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2019 Fantasy Staffing Champion (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2019 Fantasy Staffing Champion MVP (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2018 President's Club Award member (top performing branches in Randstad, National); 2019 Branch of the Year (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2018 MVP (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2018 Direct Hire Champion (Randstad Staffing, Houston District ); 2018 Most Accounts Broken (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2018 Fantasy Staffing MVP (Randstad Staffing, Houston District); 2017 MVP (Randstad Staffing, Houston District)
Community Involvement: Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County - 2020 Charitable Donation; Hearts & Hands of Baytown - 2021 Charitable Donation; Anchor Point - Fall Run 2021 Gold Sponsor; youth pastor and assistant pastor of Good Shepherd Apostolic Church (2018-present)
Why did you go into your particular field?
I entered into the world of staffing and recruiting to make a difference. I have always known and believed that God has blessed me to be a blessing to others, and to be able to impact the lives of so many through employment is truly fulfilling.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a child, I wanted to be a doctor. This was the avenue I thought I would be able to do what I always wanted to do, which was to help others. Little did I know then that I would be able to do the same thing but in a different way.
What was your first job?
My very first job was working for my Dad in a health and rehabilitation facility center as an office coordinator. For those who know, working for your family means you wear multiple hats in the office.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received was from my Dad. He said to “bloom where you are planted,” and I believe this is what has motivated me to make the best of every situation no matter where I am in life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about being a business owner in the staffing industry is meeting and networking with all kinds of people. A motto I like to incorporate into my day-to-day is “It’s not what you know, or who you know, it’s who knows you,” so I love to be able to network with people and build long-lasting relationships.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
If I could tell my younger self something when I first started in this industry, it would be to ask more questions and be more curious. Assumptions can lead to unfavorable outcomes, some of which I’ve experienced in my career, and I’ve learned that the more questions I asked, the more clarity I received and the better I became as a professional.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor would have to be my Dad. He is a God-fearing man, a doting husband to my mother and father to myself and siblings who always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He helped lay the blueprint of the type of man I knew I wanted to become and the role model I wanted to be for my son and future children.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My go-to is working out. Whether it’s running (indoors or outdoors), weightlifting or doing floor exercises, it is a great way for me to relieve stress and drive up those endorphins. Afterward, I enjoy reading, spending quality time with my wife or watching the latest basketball game with my son (He’s 6 months old, so the training starts now!).
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I am musically inclined. I’ve always had a love for music and have been reading and playing music off and on since the fifth grade. I played the euphonium from fifth grade through senior year of high school and since then have picked up how to play the bass guitar, keyboard and the drums. I am not an expert by any means, but I love to be able to express myself through music when I can.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to become the type of owner/employer that clients want to work with and employees want to work for. I want to be able to expand our franchise into new markets while growing my internal team and impacting our local communities that much more.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would most likely be doing what I am training to do on the side, which is learning more about real estate and obtaining my real estate license and learning more about insurance and tapping into that market. The main focus right now is the business I currently have, but I look forward to being able to pursue my entrepreneurial endeavors.
