Parents: Nancy Espinoza and Raymond Trevino
College you plan to attend: University of Houston-Clear Lake
Major: Business management
What are your career plans? To get into business and start up my own coffee shop or any kind of little shop that I can personalize and call my own.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? To not take my friends for granted as well as my teachers, going to school every day, having one-on-one time with teachers and being able to see the people you grew up with every day. I learned this because of the coronavirus, coming and taking away things that students take for granted, we only knew what we lost once it was taken.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Art — I love being able to be creative and create beautiful pieces of work of my own.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Being able to see my friends and growing up together.
What are you looking forward to about college? The new environment, new social crowd, and to learn and create my future.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment was a painted board two students and I created together that said diversity and was colored, made out of popsicle sticks and cut cans. We handmade the entire thing ourselves with no one else. I am proud of it because I was able to create an art piece that everyone could see and feel welcomed.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I paint, play the ukulele, write, or read.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show to binge watch would be “The Office,” for sure.
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a turtle. I took an online quiz and I got a turtle. I love turtles, but I would say because of the freedom they have on land and in the ocean.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Enjoy your youth because there is nothing fun about growing up.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than 2 minutes, I believe my fastest time was a 1 minute 37 seconds.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet one famous person, I would want to meet Tyler Joseph and I would probably ask if we can take a picture together. I would ask for a picture because he is the singer for the band Twenty One Pilots and their music means a lot to me and to have a picture of a moment would mean the world to me.
Where do you get your news? I get my news from TV and what friends and family inform me upon.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? At the moment, a social media platform I believe is the most influential is TikTok or Instagram for my generation.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is drugs, mainly vaping and electronic devices called Juul.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Enjoy every moment throughout your high school years because these are the years you will never forget. And don’t do anything your future self will regret, as in something that can impact your life and career because that will follow you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.