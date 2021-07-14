Age: 37
City of Residence: Dickinson
Current Title: Educational & Administrative Director of the UTMB Sealy & Smith Laboratory for Surgical Training, Assessment & Research (LSTAR) American College of Surgeons Accredited Education Institute; Physician Assistant Certified, Department of Surgery; Adjunct Assistant Professor of the UTMB Physician Assistant Department
Place of Business: The University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston
Education: Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) from the UTMB Physician Assistant Program in 2010; Bachelor of Science in Education (B.S.Ed.) from Baylor University in 2006; graduate of Galveston Ball High School in 2002
Family: Married to Nici Snyder, a Texas City ISD assistant principal, and have two girls, ages 5 and 3. Parents live in League City and are associated with UTMB. Sister and her family live in League City as well (sister associated with UTMB and brother-in-law is constable for Galveston County Precinct 4)
Professional Responsibilities: Oversee educational and administrative responsibilities for the state-of-the-art surgical simulation center, which serves as a center for the training and development of surgical faculty, fellows, residents and students at UTMB and beyond (local, statewide, national and international reach).
Helped develop and now oversee Texas’ first Simulation and Surgical Education Research Fellowship Program through the American College of Surgeons Accredited Education Institutes. The purpose of the fellowship is to train surgical physicians to become leaders in surgical education.
Lecturer, Evaluator, Facilitator and Skills Instructor for the UTMB School of Medicine medical students as well as the Department of Surgery surgical trainees (residents and fellows) across all year levels
Lecturer, Evaluator, Facilitator and Skills Instructor for the UTMB Physician Assistant Program
Provide and facilitate faculty development for surgical simulation, health care education, quality improvement and patient safety initiatives across the entire university
Train surgeons and other physicians for their National Certifying Exams, including the Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery, Fundamentals of Endoscopic Surgery, and the Fundamental Use of Surgical Energy.
Serve clinically when needed as a physician assistant in the UTMB Department of Surgery inpatient, outpatient and operative settings.
Accomplishments/Honors:
Designated as a UT System Distinguished Teaching Professor in 2019
Inducted into the UTMB Academy of Master Teachers in 2018
Presented or co-presented over 30 presentations at local, state and national level conferences
Numerous publications in health care education, simulation, quality improvement or patient safety
Awarded Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department Rookie of the Year in 2018
Awarded UTMB Educator of the Month (January 2018)
Asked to serve on numerous local, regional and national committees
Team Leader for Interprofessional Team Training for the National Association for Surgical Education, Simulation Committee (2017-Present)
Voted Member-at-Large for the Texas Association of Surgical Skills Laboratories (since 2017)
Clinical Safety & Effectiveness (CS&E) Program Certification, UT System (2016)
Fundamentals of Endoscopic Surgery (FES) Proctor Certification, SAGES (2016)
Fundamental Use of Surgical Energy (FUSE) Proctor Certification, SAGES (2016)
Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery (FLS) Proctor Certification, SAGES (2017)
Medical Education Research Certificate (2017)
Certified as a TeamSTEPPS 2.0 Master Trainer since 2015
Served as a Neurosurgical PA-C at UTHealth/Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center with a primary focus on neurosurgical trauma and acute care.
Tiki Island EMS Rookie of the Year - Annual Galveston County Emergency Services Awards (2008)
Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Certifications
Emergency Medical Technician-Basic and ECA Certifications (since 2006)
Firefighting II Course, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) (2005)
Texas Boy’s State Representative for Galveston County (2001)
Selected to National Youth Leadership Forum of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA (2001)
Earned the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America (1998)
Community Involvement: Dickinson Volunteer Firefighter and First Responder (2018-present), including service on the Audit Committee (2019-present)
Tiki Island Volunteer Firefighter and Responder (2005-2017), including service as the EMT captain (2009-2012)
Dickinson First United Methodist Church Board of Trustees member (2016-present)
i9 Youth Soccer Volunteer Coach (2019)
Faculty for the UTMB Interprofessional Education Event, Disaster Day (2019)
Dickinson First United Methodist Church Vision Committee (2015-2018)
Dickinson First United Methodist Church member and volunteer (2010-present)
Galveston’s St. Vincent’s Clinic (2008-2010)
UTMB Shrimp Run
Medic Leader (2009-2010)
Waco After School Youth Mentor (2002)
Waco Habitat for Humanity (2002-2006)
Member of Boy Scouts and Venture Crew in Galveston County Troops (1998-2002)
Why did you go into your particular field?
Growing up with a father who is a physician initially spurred my desire to go into health care. I always have had a passion for helping others. My career as a physician assistant and medical educator has allowed me to carry out that passion.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Pilot, doctor, architect and firefighter.
What was your first job?
Besides cutting neighbors’ lawns, I was an Interpretive Naturalist at Moody Gardens Aquarium.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always look for the positives in situations.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
In my role as the educational director of the Surgical Simulation Lab, I have the opportunity to train and mentor our future health care providers. I enjoy passing down clinical knowledge into easier-to-understand concepts.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Make sure you enjoy who you work with and collaborate often. Also, challenges are inevitable. Make the best out of the situation because those challenges can be opportunities for growth.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandfather was one of my greatest mentors. As a U.S. Air Force pilot and having many years of service in the military, he had a commitment to his country and always seemed to know how to handle any situation. He also knew the importance of family and loved to have a good laugh. I valued his outlook on life and calmness in situations — something that I try to model today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spend time with my wonderful family and doing anything that involves the outdoors.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people at work may not know that I am an active volunteer firefighter and first responder in Dickinson.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
As a physician assistant and educator, I am committed to life-long learning, so I continually seek out professional development opportunities.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Career firefighter.
