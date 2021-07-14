Blake Apffel

Age: 31
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Lawyer
Place of Business: Apffel Legal, PLLC
Education: JD - South Texas College of Law (2014)
BA - Texas A&M University (2011)
Family: I married the love of my life and high school sweetheart, Tara Apffel, in 2012 and we have three children. My daughter Sutton is 7, my son Kase is 5, and my daughter Palmer is 1. Three kids definitely keep life interesting, but my wife is a true super mom and I love every aspect of being their dad.
My dad is my law partner, mentor and best friend. I have the world's best mom, and I have two amazing siblings, Kaleb and Allie.
Professional Responsibilities: I have been a lawyer in Galveston County since 2014 and I'm a partner in the law firm of Apffel Legal, PLLC. Since 2014, I have successfully mediated, settled and tried personal injury and business litigation claims to verdict. Partnering with my dad, we have built a successful general practice with a primary focus on personal injury and civil litigation.
Accomplishments/Honors: 2021 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star
2018 Top 100 Verdicts (Second Largest Constructive Fraud Verdict in Texas)
Community Involvement: Assistant Captain of the WCBBQ Rodeo Committee
Galveston County Fair & Rodeo auction buyer/commitment donor
Ordained minister, performing marriages for many young couples
Volunteer, League City Rec Soccer Coach 7U and 5U
Volunteer, League City Little League Manager 6U (Rookie)
Why did you go into your particular field?
My grandfather was a lawyer, my dad and his brother are lawyers, and three of their four sisters married lawyers. Growing up, I got to watch and hear about all the ways they impacted and helped people. At a young age, I knew that's what I wanted to do.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I like to tell people that I was born a lawyer.
What was your first job?
Little League baseball umpire.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Do it now. Don't push today's problem to tomorrow because when tomorrow's problem comes up, you will have two.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My competitive personality loves being in trial and delivering a closing argument, but the most rewarding part of my job is definitely helping people through some of the most trying times in their lives.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Law school teaches you the law, but it doesn't really teach you how to be a lawyer. I have learned a ton since I started, but I'm actually glad I didn't know what I didn't know. Asking questions and learning every step of the way has made me better at what I do.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Definitely my dad. I have wanted to be just like him for as long as I can remember. We have been law partners for five years now and he still teaches me something new every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
The water is my happy place. Anything I can do with my family on or around the water relaxes me.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to read.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am a goal setter, and my most ambitious goal is that I want to be the best trial lawyer in the country.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't a lawyer, I can definitely see myself as the pastor of a church or maybe a baseball coach on some level.
