Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Vice president
Place of business: Texas Gulf Construction Company Inc.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin
Family: Wife, Taylor; daughters, Joli Jane, 5, and Mazie Mae, 2
Professional responsibilities: Texas Gulf is a commercial marine construction company that self-performs work along the Texas Gulf Coast from Sabine to Brownsville. I'm involved with all facets of the company, including bidding and buying out jobs, equipment purchase and allocation, crew structuring and utilization, as well as keeping and maintaining relationships with owners and clients.
Accomplishments/honors: I'm fortunate to be a part of a group of companies that has a long and successful history not only building on Galveston Island, but also the county and surrounding areas. It is very rewarding to be a part of projects that benefit the community like the Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park, cruise terminal dock and terminal improvements, and various projects for TxDOT, including the Galveston/Bolivar ferry landings, to list a few.
Community involvement: Not only through Texas Gulf but also through J. W. Kelso Company and Kelso Concrete, we are able to participate and contribute to a number of different organizations, including the Galveston Propeller Club, Galveston Economic Development Partnership and Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Why did you go into your particular field?
It’s all I have really ever known. I started off with the company sweeping the shop floors when I was 16 years old, and just slowly worked my way up.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Like most children, I dreamed of being a professional athlete. Honestly, I wanted to pursue something that I could be successful and good at doing.
What was your first job?
My brothers and I grew up participating in the Junior Guards program, so my first job was lifeguarding at the Galveston Yacht Basin.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you do the right and honest thing, more likely than not you will prevail.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
No day is the same. There are constantly new challenges and obstacles to overcome.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That’s a tough question — a lot. You learn from the mistakes and experiences, try to improve, and that makes you who you are. Wish I had known that it is all part of the process.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I’ve been fortunate to have multiple mentors and role models throughout different stages of my life. My constants have been Wade Williams, father; John Kelso, stepfather; and Joe Betancourt, father-in-law. Between those three, they have taught me work ethic, honesty and integrity, business acumen and how to be a family man.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Work takes most of my time, but I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids as much as possible.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I try to come off as calm and laid back, but my mind is constantly racing. Whether I’m trying to figure out how to resolve an issue or anticipate a future one, I’m not good at leaving it all behind when I leave the office.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Just to continue to learn, get better, and be as efficient and effective as possible. Everyone wants to be respected by their peers in their field of work or industry. That is the ultimate goal in my opinion.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Another tough question since this is all I really know. I’m interested in cattle/livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.