Tommie Boudreaux, a retired school teacher, has always considered Jessie McGuire Dent her hero, she said.
An island resident and educator, Dent in 1943 won a lawsuit ensuring equal pay for Black and white teachers.
“That was very bold to do that,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux, chairwoman of the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African American committee, spends a lot of her time thinking about people like Dent who made a difference in Galveston County and beyond.
Most people don’t realize how rich the local heritage is, she said. And the Black community in Galveston typically contributed to and was very involved in the city, she said.
“So many of them did that,” Boudreaux said. “They did things for the community.”
Dent was one of many people Boudreaux and the foundation has recognized in its books and research about Black history in Galveston.
Galveston’s County history of Black community members stems from deep investment and involvement in the area and has produced many notable historic figures.
Dent, who won the historic lawsuit, was just one who made strides in education.
Lillian Davis was the librarian of what’s believed to be the first public library for Black people in the southern United States from the 1920s to 1950s, according to Rosenberg Library’s Galveston & Texas History Center.
Leon Morgan was the principal of Central High School for decades starting in 1941 and played a key role in integrating Galveston schools.
Galveston also is where slavery came to its final end, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, at Ashton Villa, according to the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Communities began celebrating the day, now called Juneteeth, in the 1890s, said Jami Durham, historian at the foundation.
After the Civil War, Black people moved to Galveston, where they were able to find jobs, Durham said.
People worked in cotton warehouses and on the docks as longshoremen, she said.
“African Americans came here and, as a result, they created this tight, wonderful community,” Durham said.
A strong community of prominent Black figures also rose up on the mainland around what today is called the 1867 Settlement in Texas City.
The area was founded by six families formerly enslaved on the Butler ranch, where they continued to work as cowboys for a time after the Civil War ended in 1965, said Amanda Vance, museum curator at the 1887 Frank Sr. and Flavilla Bell House, which houses the Settlement museum.
“All of the settlement families were able to turn it into a fairly thriving community,” Vance said.
Frank and Flavilla Bell farmed, as many residents did, and were instrumental in building the area into a thriving community that still exists today, Charlesa Gary said.
Gary is a descendant of the Bells, including Calvin Bell and Norvell Bell, original founders of the settlement from two different families.
“They all did a lot for the community because it was self-sustained,” Gary said.
Vera Bell Gary’s father, Frank Bell Jr., was instrumental in building Carver Park to serve the area Black community, she said.
“He built quite a few places in La Marque,” Gary said. “He’d work, come home and save his money and invest it and he’d build the community. That’s why the Bells’ name kind of stands out because they were very industrious people.”
It’s also why the families work so hard to preserve the heritage of the settlement and of the people who founded it, Gary said.
“We as descendants of the family we are tasked with continuing the legacy but also tasked with trying to build on that history of trying to maintain the community relationships and the bonds of the community,” Gary said. “We maintain history but also try to create new history.”
It’s this strong sense of community that Boudreaux remembers and finds in her research, she said.
Businessmen like Gus Allen and Robert McGuire, who owned land at what’s now the site of McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., helped give a hand up to emerging Black entrepreneurs, Boudreaux said.
People are starting to learn more about the importance of Black history in Galveston, especially after Black Lives Matter protests last summer, and she hopes people continue to learn, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.