For as long as I can remember, I have always had a fire burning inside that pushed me to become the best me that I could possibly be. It helped motivate me through the easiest of times as well as the most trying. Throughout my life, I have always been quite a silent person, not exactly what people would call being social. I think that this aspect of my personality helped make me who I am today. Do not get me wrong, I had friends, close ones, just not many. This helped me focus more on who I was instead about worrying about other people and what they thought about me.
I always tended to breeze through most of my classes, except for English. That presented its own challenge in my life, finding out how to put what I wanted to say into words on a page. Eventually, I found a way of writing that suits me, and I have since become relatively comfortable writing.
One of the biggest reasons that I am who I am, is the great and wonderful people in my life. Without my super supportive friends and family, I do not know where or who I would be, certainly not who I am today. I am forever grateful for what they have selflessly done for me throughout my life, and I couldn’t possibly think of a better place to be in my life.
