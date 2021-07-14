Josh Dorrell

Age: 38
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Executive director
Place of Business: Galveston Urban Ministries
Education: Master of Arts — Trinity Evangelical Divinity School
Bachelor of Science in Engineering — Baylor University
Family: My beautiful wife, Danielle, and four fantastic kiddos: Zoe, Zane, Zeke and Ziah.
Professional Responsibilities: Leadership at GUM through mission, direction, vision and fundraising
Accomplishments/Honors: NAACP - Juneteenth Social Justice Award; MLK Leadership Award; MLK Kingfest Service Award
Community Involvement: Active member of Coastal Community Church, Little League Baseball coach, Galveston Island Rotary member
Why did you go into your particular field?
Having an entrepreneurial mindset, I really enjoy starting and building new community-based initiatives. Pairing that with my faith and love for serving others was a fulfilling win. When my wife and I arrived in Galveston, we saw the detriment of Hurricane Ike, and we saw the incredible resilience of this island we now call home. My wife and I saw the potential of what could be, but potential is very different than proven-ness. Potential is futuristic, yet to be proven. We did not want to not simply talk about what could be, we were going to invest and be a part of the change. And that's exactly what we did and do today.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A Ninja-Cowboy. My love for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) shaped me my childhood imagination, but I had a granddad who taught me to ride horses, fish and work a farm. Needless to say, my granddad was not thrilled about the TMNT distraction.
What was your first job?
I was a janitor on the weekends in my dad's office building. Working from an early age has shaped the way we operate and has developed an ethic that has served me and my family well.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"You will be amazed at what you cannot accomplish in a year, but what you can in five." Take the long look, and do not short change yourself with quick fixes.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Seeing lives transformed. When you see those you have invested in take actionable steps to change, believe in themselves, learn to trust other, and see the fruit of their work pay off, it is amazing.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Create pathways that are clear for others to navigate. Delegate to others with clear guidelines. Goal set. It is easy to get caught in the trap of "doing," focusing only on the urgent instead of investing in the more significant.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. They taught me to take giant leaps of faith and to be a "disruptor of chaos." Instead of running away from the challenges, they modeled meeting the challenge head-on and to spend your life doing something that outlasts you. I want to leave a legacy that has generational impact.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my amazing wife and children. We love spending time with our friends, traveling, exercising, swimming in pool, going to the beach, paddleboarding and other outdoor fun.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
“You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation,” Plato. Believing this to be true, I "studied" and have a degree in recreation. Yep, that's right. Thirty-six physical education credits in my major to graduate. I loved going to class every day.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to continue to invest and help grow leaders who will be catalysts of change and transformation. We need our generation and those who follow to take on the systemic issues and challenges of our day. I want to see bold leaders stepping out in faith to move the proverbial needle of change.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
A missions pastor. Experiential education is one of the best ways to learn and grow in what you believe in. Working with those who have a heart to serve locally and globally, while walking alongside of them and training them to have a biblical perspective on how to serve and love others well, would be so much fun. I have had the privilege of leading teams around the world, and could see myself in that role full-time.
