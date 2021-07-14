Age: 33
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Assistant Professor, Medical Director of Employee Health
Place of Business: UTMB Health, Galveston
Education: Bachelor's degree from Baylor University
Medical Degree from UTMB Galveston
Family: I have been married for almost 9 years. We have one daughter (2) and a golden-doodle. Family means the world to me. I do what I do for them.
Professional Responsibilities: Professional responsibilities include direct patient care. I also provide direct supervision and education for medical students and Family Medicine residents. I work with the Graduate Medical Education office to provide education for all residents in all specialties during their first three years of practice. I also supervise two medical school electives as well as teach the Practice of Medicine groups for all four years of medical school students. I am regularly asked to provide lectures to students, residents, fellow physicians and other health care professionals through UTMB as well as give local, state and regional presentations. I currently serve as the Medical Director for Employee Health, supervising the Employee Health clinic that serves all 11,000-plus UTMB employees.
Accomplishments/Honors:
2018 - Nominee for UTMB Fellow of the Yea
2021 - Nominee for White Coat Investor Financial Educator of the Year
I currently serve as the chair of the Young Physician Section for the Texas Medical Association (TMA) as well as a member of various councils in the TMA.
I serve on the committee for Diversity and Inclusion in the Texas Academy of Family Physicians. I also am the Chair of the bylaws committee and a member of the member engagement committee.
I am the current president-elect of the Galveston County Medical Society and will serve as the president of the Galveston County Medical Society starting in 2022.
2021 - I will start my tenure on the Board of the American Academy of Family Physicians starting September 2021.
Community Involvement: I regularly serve the community of Galveston through the Luke Society free parking lot clinic on Saturday mornings.
I regularly volunteer at St. Vincent's clinic providing free health care to undeserved individuals in Galveston.
I lead the Walk with a Doc program in Galveston (not since COVID) to provide teaching and healthy exercise walking program in Galveston.
I write 4-5 articles on health and Integrative Medicine for The Galveston County Daily News each year and supervise/mentor student and resident writers to submit articles for the newspaper throughout the year.
I provide lectures at OLLI (2-3 per year) on various health topics to Galveston residents 55-plus years old.
I serve as a coordinator and leader for a local Royal Ranger Outpost troop and have been doing that for the past 11 years (throughout medical school, residency and now as faculty).
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into medicine because of the intellectual challenge of seeing patients as well as the ability to build lifelong relationships with individuals to create a lasting impact in their health and life. I am specifically at an academic medical center to help teach and train the next generation of future physicians. Medicine is evolving at an incredible pace, but we have to maintain our focus and commitment to do what is best for our patients. That focus and passion for excellent quality patient care starts in medical school and residency training.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a writer. In middle school and high school, that dream started to shift toward medicine. I am still a voracious reader and may try my hand at writing someday.
What was your first job?
My first job was at a tutoring center called Kumon Math and Reading during high school. I worked with elementary, junior high and high school students to improve their reading and mathematics skills. I eventually became an assistant manager and helped to train other tutors.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I received came from my uncle when I told him I was interested in medicine. He sat me down and told me to pick a major in college in something that I was interested in instead of doing the traditional biology or chemistry major. His reasoning was that, in case I didn't get into medicine, I still had a degree in something I loved and could use that to pursue something else. I chose a degree in English. I'm so happy I did. My degree in English did more to prepare me for the vast amount of reading that was required in medical school than anything else.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite aspect of my job is the people. I enjoy coming to work every day to see patients and interact with our amazing office staff as well as my colleagues here at UTMB. I love stories, and what I have found is that if you listen long enough, every patient has a story to tell. I can't tell you how many times I walk out of a room in utter amazement at the life some of my patients have lived.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known just how humorous and fun my job would be. If I had known just how funny some of my patient encounters would have been, I would have kept better journals and notes about my experiences.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Dr. Victor Sierpina has been one of my greatest mentors. Our relationship started when I was in medical school and has continued even throughout my career. He is a wellspring of knowledge and always pushes me to reach my full potential.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My wife would say I don't know how to relax. When I'm not at work, I enjoy spending time with my wife, daughter and dog. I enjoy reading (though most books I read now are ones my daughter picks out).
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
A lot of people don't know that I play the piano. I've been playing since fourth grade. While I'm not that great, I really enjoy sitting down and playing a few times a week.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I eventually would like to move toward an administrative role in my career. We currently have a "sick-care" system instead of one focused on health. In order to create change that will improve the health of Galveston residents, we have to start systematically and effectively working to improve the quality of care that we provide and shift our focus onto how to we help promote healthy lifestyle changes that decrease the need for health care utilization. Health care is one of the strangest professions in that if I am doing my job well, people don't come see me. If I can teach people how to live better, healthier and happier lives, then they won't need to see me unless they need to.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I'd be teaching. I love teaching and educating that, even if I couldn't teach my patients, students and residents, I would be teaching something else (probably English classes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.