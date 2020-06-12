Good evening La Marque Class of 2020!
We are officially done with high school and ready to embark on our new journey. High school is the time in our lives where we prepared for college or the working world. This is the time we’ve been waiting for. We are obviously all happy to be done, but some of our parents are even more excited than we are — they’ve been ready for us to go for a while now.
Many of you are the first ones to graduate high school in your family and for that you should be beaming with pride. This means you get to change the course of your family’s lives, with your graduation, some generational curses are being broken. I know a lot of you personally and the personal struggles we have been through. Add to that the educational and academic obstacles we have had to face, and I’d say that makes us some pretty tough cookies because through it all, we persevered and WE FINISHED STRONG!
As I look out into the audience today, I see the faces of people who were told they were not good enough, they’d never amount to anything, they had zero support, some were so close to even dropping out. We have been through so many changes with the annexation of La Marque ISD. Things we could not wait to be a part of as middle school kids, the style of dance, the sound of the band, and the traditions. It was not the same, but that did not stop us from getting the most we could out of our high school experience. We have gone through countless teachers and major changes throughout each year of high school. Freshman year, so many new staff. Sophomore year, only being able to use half of our high school building. Senior year, COVID-19, prom, senior days, football games, seeing our friends — cancelled. It downed our spirits and it made us sad, but we made some of the most spectacular lemonade with our lemons. We created something uniquely us.
Let this be our story — we are overcomers. La Marque High School has broadened our knowledge, taught us respect, shown us that change happens, but we are the authors of our own choices, it allowed us to perfect skills we are passionate about. As the class of 2020, I believe that the most important thing we should take from our time in high school is the ability to adapt and overcome. We may have been stereotyped because of where we are from, and we cannot change that. But we have control over who we are and who we will become. It is our obligation and privilege to prove the naysayers wrong and make our supporters proud!
Today, we get to walk the stage in front of our families and we can finally say Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Aunt and Uncle, I DID IT! I am proud to be La Marque High School’s valedictorian of the Class of 2020. I want to thank all of my teachers, staff, my family members and, most of all, GOD for helping me to triumph. I will be a Cougar for the rest of my life and will cherish the moments we had together. This is our time! We finally did it!
