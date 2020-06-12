Parents: Christina M. Rocha
College you plan to attend: The University of Texas at Austin
Major: Biochemistry
What are your career plans? I have always been passionate about the sciences. Because of my shared interest in chemistry and biology, I have decided to major in Biochemistry. My past college experiences in chemistry have made me interested in lab work and research. All my life I have wanted to find answers to questions, so now I want to become a medical researcher.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Be proud and confident of yourself and your abilities. Only you can put yourself out there. Freshman theater class taught me that.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? I really enjoyed my time coordinating community service projects every month for the National Honor Society. Seeing the impact that we could make on people’s lives was empowering.
What did you enjoy most about high school? In high school, not only was I able to meet new people, but I was also able to explore who I am. Along the way, I met some amazing teachers and had early entry into the college experience through dual credit.
What are you looking forward to about college? I look forward to seeing the differing opinions and ideas of my peers with varied backgrounds to broaden my perspective‚ in other words, expanding my world view.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Becoming valedictorian is my most important accomplishment in high school. It has taken me four years of hard work and dedication to get where I am today. I have my mother and teachers to thank for supporting me along the way.
What do you do in your free time? I really love to draw whenever I get the chance. Drawing has become a favorite hobby of mine ever since middle school. I also like to read a good book or two when interesting. Nonfiction is now my usual go-to.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? While I am not a big fan of TV shows, I do like to watch “Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda.”
What is your spirit animal and why? The wolf has always fascinated me every since I was young. My connection grew once I started drawing them. It has only solidified since then.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? You need to keep moving forward. Only look back to see how far you’ve come and learn from the past. Tough times will pass; they will not last forever.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am really interested in the German language. My interest grew when I took German class in my freshman year and continued on since then. I also have some unique tastes in music.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would meet Albert Einstein. I would ask him how he faced adversity in the scientific community and how he stood by his findings and theories while still being open minded. This would give me some insight into his thought processes and life as a scientist.
Where do you get your news? I get my news from YouTube. I will occasionally watch the news from TV.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I would argue that YouTube is the most influential for my generation. It has become one of the main sources of entertainment for young people. Additionally, you can also access videos about the news, learn about a new topic, and understand how to fix your car.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? People have become obsessed with their self-image. With social media’s little to no privacy, self-doubt has become easier to fall into and has also led to mental health issues.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Be yourself. Surround yourself with good people. It may be difficult to find your niche, but you will be more happy with yourself in the long run.
