Chaise Cary

Age: 35
City of residence: La Marque
Current title/place of business: Director of public works, city of La Marque
Education: University of Houston, Main Campus, C.T. Bauer College of Business, BBA – Business Administration – Management; Dickinson High School graduate
Family: Valerie Cary, wife; Carli Cary, daughter; Bill Cary, father; Wendy Pucek, mother; Logan Cary, brother; Pat Christie, grandmother
Professional responsibilities: Responsible for all the infrastructure in the city – water, sanitary sewer, drainage, streets, parks and cemetery. Supervise more than 30 employees, ensuring citizens' requests are met in a safe, timely and professional manner. Represent the department in council meetings and oversee a $6.2 million budget.
Accomplishments/honors: Volunteer of the Year – SPCA 2013
Community involvement: St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church member; Bayou Animal Services/SPCA volunteer – actively rescuing, fostering and adoptions of dogs in Galveston County; Rotary International member; Texas City-La Marque Leadership Mainland Member – 2017
Why did you go into your particular field?
I choose to work in municipal government ultimately to serve. City government allows those who try and care to make a difference, improving the quality of life for the people we serve.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Police officer or fire fighter.
What was your first job?
AutoZone in Dickinson.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Show respect, even to people who don’t deserve it, not as a reflection of their character, but as a reflection of yours. – My Papaw, Mr. Dave Willis
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The simple answer is my coworkers, and the people of La Marque. I find joy in helping others and seeing the positive impact we can have on this community. Every day is different. Different jobs, different people and various problems to solve – all to ensure this community continues to grow.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To listen more and speak less. We must listen to others even when we disagree with their viewpoints or stance. Life is all about communication, whether in the workplace or at home.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have a great family with many good influences on my life growing up. My parents, grandparents, close family and friends all had a positive impact on my childhood. My grandfathers, Papaw, Joel Christie, and my Grandpa, Wallace Cary, taught me all about life. They taught me the value of hard work, the meaning of respect and that we are all equal in the Lord’s eyes. Without them, I might not be the man I am today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relaxing at home with my wife, Valerie, and infant daughter, Carli, playing with our dogs and watching the Astros, Rockets and Texans. Shooting at the gun range. I’m a simple guy, all I need are the basics.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love dogs, in particular pitbulls. We have rescued and fostered many dogs of all breeds. They are “man’s best friend” and have made my life so much more enjoyable and rewarding.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
To become a better leader, to help La Marque’s continued growth in a positive direction, and to become a city manager when the time is right.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I want to work with animals, operating a shelter or adoption agency. My wife and I love animals and want to help them in any way we can.
