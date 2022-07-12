Alaine Nix

Age: 29
City of Residence: Kemah
Current Title: Special Programs Manager
Place of Business: CASA of Galveston County
Education: Stephen F. Austin State University, Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences Degree, 3.5 GPA - tentative graduation year, Spring 2023; Stephen F. Austin State University, Bachelor of Science in Human Science and Family Development Degree, 3.5 GPA - graduation year, 2018; Fayetteville Technical Community College, Associate of Science in Child Development Degree, 4,0 GPA - graduation year, 2016; United States Army, Military Police Basic Training and Advanced Military Training (AIT) - graduation year, 2012; Alvin High School, high school diploma - graduation year, 2011
Family: When I think of family, I immediately think of the word chaos. Not the kind of chaos that is negative or hard to live in but the kind of chaos that is messy, fun, loving and passionate. Family to me is effort and it is unconditional love for the people around you who you care about despite anyone's shortcomings. When I think of my own family, I think about the endless effort and the positive love that we all pour into one another. Growing up in a broken home, I quickly learned what it meant to be a blended and diverse family. This also taught me how to be adaptive to change. I also learned that family doesn't mean just blood-related; it means loving those you surround yourself with and appreciate their presence. Furthermore, my two very best friends, Lauren and Kaleb, are also both very much my family as most of my family live four or more hours away from my daughter and me.
Currently, my own little family unit consists of my 7-year-old daughter, Emmalyn Grace; 9-year-old terrier rescue dog, Oreo; 4-year-old, 80-pound, Anatolian shepherd rescue dog, Marshal; and 3-year-old grey rescue cat, Marshmallow. My tiny family is beautifully chaotic and everything I do, is for them. Family is my greatest treasure.
Professional Responsibilities: The special programs manager supervises special programs staff ensuring that Texas and National CASA policies and standards are met. The special programs manager assists the executive director in carrying out the mission and vision of CASA through effective advocacy for the best interest of children. My responsibilities include the following: Provides coaching, motivation, mentoring and recognition of direct reports to address volunteer management (including volunteer retention), case management, or special program implementation and effectiveness while maintaining data expectations; oversees and facilitates onboarding and training of new staff; provides individual supervision to each direct report on their team at least monthly; annually reviews the performance of the direct reports on their team; provides coaching and feedback to their team and recommends personnel action when needed; assists with staffing of cases to assess for child safety, volunteer adherence to policy and protocol, and special programs integration; assumes responsibility for ensuring coverage at specific hearings, or other required case-related meetings and observes courtroom presentations; records feedback as needed and communicates feedback through staff and the direct supervisor and when needed to include the executive director; works collaboratively as part of the Program Leadership Team; reviews and signs court reports as needed and supports other program managers when unavailable, ensuring the timeliness and consistent quality of all CASA court reports; with the executive director, ensures that CASA of Galveston County remains in compliance with the standards set forth by Texas CASA and National CASA; monitors progress toward programmatic goals related to advocacy and volunteer management, special programs and supervises direct reports in development and enhancement of practices that contribute to achieving these goals; facilitates committees, ad hoc groups and trainings as needed to support the vision and mission of the organization
Accomplishments/Honors: Sworn Advocate, CASA of Galveston County, current; Stephen F. Austin State University Alumni Association, current; The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Certificate of Appreciation, 2018; Dean's List, Stephen F. Austin State University, 2016-2018; Certificate for Infant/Toddler Care, Certificate for Early Childhood Education in Special Education, Certificate for Early Childhood Education in Child Care Profession and Child Care Development, 2016; Phi Theta Kappa, Fayetteville Technical Community College, 2015-2016; President's List, Fayetteville Technical Community College, 2015-2016; Dean's List, Fayetteville Technical Community College, 2015-2016; Honorable Discharge from the United States Army, 2014; Combat Lifesaver Course, Army, 2013; United States Army Basic Combative Course Level One, 2013. Something I cannot put into a bullet point for a certificate or award that I consider a major accomplishment is being a one-parent household while I worked two jobs and put myself through college and attended full-time. I take pride in knowing that I am showing my daughter that women are strong and capable.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I feel like my current field chose me in a way. I always loved helping others and I always loved working with children. Putting these two things together and now advocating for children has been the best decision for my career path.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a teacher. I got halfway through my alternative certification and was given the opportunity that I currently have and have not looked back.
What was your first job?
My first job was while I was in high school. I began babysitting after school and weekends and working at Red Robin part-time.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received was from my mom and it was to “act like a duck and let it roll off of your back.” Meaning to let it go and not let what others say or do impact your happiness.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my current job is that I get to work with a diverse group of advocates, children and families. I get to hopefully make a positive impact.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
A child development associate’s degree and a human science bachelor’s degree will teach you the basics of human development but won’t give you the tools you need to make connections with people outside of what-if scenarios. You should really pick an internship that cultivates what you want to do long term.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor has been a mixture of those close to me. I cannot pick just one person because there have been several people teach me valuable lessons throughout my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my daughter and family, spoiling my dogs — Marshal and Oreo — and drinking a good coffee with a good book in hand.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Something about me that most people do not know is that I prefer rainy days over sunny days.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow in my career and continue to be a voice for children as they navigate their late teens and early adulthood in care. I would like to complete my master’s degree and provide a greater understanding of children in care and their rights as well as their benefits and resources.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could not do what I am doing now, I would be teaching. Being an educator is something that I have wished for since I was little.
