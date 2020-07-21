Mercedes Pang

Age: 29
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Director of operation, Galveston's Own Farmers Market; owner, Speak Up Media
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from the University of Texas at Austin
Family: Keyan Mobli, UTMB surgery resident and Critical Care Fellow; Siew and Walter Pang, live in San Antonio
Professional responsibilities: I manage the Galveston's Own Farmers Market online store and pick up operations – from vendor inventory, orders, marketing and managing volunteers. I also own and operate SpeakUpMediaTX.com where I help small-business owners and organizations increase their presence online with social media and website design.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Recently worked with the Rosenberg Library team on redesigning the library's website and improving its social media messaging and strategy
• Streamlined the Friends of the Rosenberg Library membership procedures by introducing a Customer Relationship Management Software, which allowed online and offline payment and automations that encourage renewed memberships easily.
• I built the Galveston's Own Farmers Market online store (gofmtogo.com) in 24 hours, in preparation for stay-at-home order.
• Manage Tom's Thumb Nursery's social media profiles and redesigned its website to improve retention.
Community involvement:
• Prior to COVID-19, I hosted a weekly free running/walking/biking club to encourage individuals to get moving and meet new like-minded individuals on the island.
• Maintain a little free library in the East End (15th Street and Ball).
• Work closely with the Friends of the Rosenberg Library on maintaining their membership base.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I recognized an opportunity to assist small businesses in our community in reaching their audience in a more effective way and to help them realize the potential of their business.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be like my dad. Not in terms of his career path, but to emulate who he is as a person – calm, collected and kind.
What was your first job?
I spent most of my childhood working with my mom at her store at Market Square in San Antonio, and then when she opened her second store in the San Antonio International Airport, I helped her there as well. I worked as a cashier and sales associate on the weekends during the school year and full-time in the summer.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“If it's flipping hamburgers at McDonald's, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do, you have to master your craft.” – Snoop Dogg
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love the people that I work with, the people we collaborate with and hearing customers' stories. I enjoy listening to what motivates people and working with that to get the message across.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
There will be people out there who will want to see you fail or undermine your achievements. Don’t let them get to you! Do the best you can and keep on moving forward.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This is tough! There are many individuals who helped shape who I am today, and I am constantly learning new things.
Ultimately, my mother taught me my work ethic when I was younger. She taught me how to be independent, encouraged me to always give my best, and inspired me to start my own business. If I had a hesitation about how to move forward, my mom was the fuel to push me to the finish line.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Yoga, walking, running or biking around Galveston while listening to audiobooks.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a black belt in Taekwondo.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I will feel successful when I’m able to take a step back and relax without worrying about how things are functioning.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I’d be a secret agent.
