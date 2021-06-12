Valedictorian: Joshua Ivy

Joshua Ivy has earned the prestigious honor of being named the Valedictorian of Texas City High School. Joshua has worked hard to earn his exemplary achievements both in the classroom and within his extracurricular activities. For example, he spends numerous hours working with the school’s yearbook staff as the Co-Editor of the yearbook. He currently is the Co-President of the Interact Club, which is a service organization sponsored by the Rotary Club.
With that said, Joshua has managed his time and efforts outside of his leadership responsibilities to not only focus on, but also to succeed in his arduous course load. Some of his current classes include AP Biology, AP English, AP Calculus, AP Economics and Independent Studies in Yearbook as one of the editors. He has managed to maintain an A+ average, which has allowed him the opportunity to continue his academic efforts at the University of Texas in Austin in the fall.
On top of all his school commitments, Joshua manages to work almost 30 hours a week at Panera Bread. He works hard to manage his time with his job and his school commitments while maintaining the highest levels of success. Joshua chooses to spend some of his free time working because he wants to make the most of his time in the city of Austin and help contribute to his own education.
While he spends a majority of his time paving his personal path to success, his priority is always to be kind and encouraging to others. He enjoys spending time studying and socializing with his friends, as well as thrifting or going to the park. Joshua credits a lot of his success to the support his friends have given him to truly thrive in his academic efforts.
