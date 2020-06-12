Good evening family, friends, staff and, most importantly, the class of 2020. I wish I could say this is the night we’ve all been waiting for, but that just isn’t true. I realized when writing this that I couldn’t avoid the obvious: this night isn’t at all what we expected. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I definitely didn’t watch the countdown in the Counselor’s Suite excited to sit 6 feet from my peers while social-distance air-high-fiving into the next phase of our life. I didn’t plan for this. I don’t think any of us planned for this.
So, I decided to just start by acknowledging the obvious: We all missed days and memories that we will never get back — the concerts, ceremonies, awards, games and events that were supposed to happen. And for that we have every right to be sad. But beneath all the sadness that we missed out on important life moments, there is a greater lesson to be learned. Life doesn’t always go to plan and life is not about what we expected to happen. Life is about finding joy in what IS happening. Life at our age is so fast-paced, we move from one thing to the next, always having something to do. COVID was a wake-up call. Among other important lessons, this pandemic has shown us that we need to slow down. Life is flying past us and only when the world shut down did we realize that.
Suddenly, we were facetiming our friends and family until two in the morning and putting together parades to celebrate people’s birthdays. Homework assignments took a backseat to friendships, health became more important than wealth. We learned that loving each other would be what gets us through. We chose to let responsibilities go in favor of caring for one another. And I hope our class will continue that care when this is all over. Overall, I think everyone became a little more grateful as a result of COVID. I mean, how could we not be grateful, we watched a community rally around our class, the Class of 2020, to remind us that we are loved in the face of dark times. We watched as they chose to show us that you don’t always have to know someone personally to love them and lift them up when they are low.
In that spirit of gratefulness, I figured I would end my speech tonight with a few thank you’s. First, to my parents, Gerald and Dustie Carter, for tolerating me and loving me even when high school made me crazy and for never telling me that my dreams were too far to reach. To God, for guiding me and keeping me alive through it all, making me the person that I am today. To my friends and family, for helping me remember that school is not the most important thing and for all the game nights that distracted me from my homework. And lastly, to some special teachers: Ms. Kunard, Ms. Wolfe, Ms. Gratzfeld, Mr. Rocha and Ms. Do for teaching me so much more than curriculum, for teaching me to be a better person and to think for myself.
So now I leave you with two final thoughts:
“Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Take the time this evening to thank those in your life who got you to tonight, the ones who helped you be the people that you are today.
Thank you, congratulations to you all, and Sting ’Em.
