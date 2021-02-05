Galveston is known for a lot of firsts, but none more significant in Black history in Texas than Central High School, a first that’s still celebrated today by former students and the larger community.
Central High School, organized in 1885, was Texas’ first African-American high school. The effort was led by Norris Wright Cuney, who was the city’s first Black alderman. The school began in rented quarters on 16th Street and Avenue L.
Renowned architect Nicholas Clayton designed the school’s new building in 1893 on land purchased by the Galveston School Board between 26th and 27th streets in Galveston. The original building has been demolished, but a wing erected and attached to that building in 1924 still stands and houses the Old Central Cultural Center today.
Students from all over Texas and neighboring states such as Louisiana were educated at Central, and it was a sense of pride to be a Central Bearcat, said 83-year-old Jessie Mae Curtis of Galveston and a graduate of the class of 1957.
“We were so proud to be students at Central,” Curtis said. “I remember how our vice principal, Frank Windom, knew all of us by name. He was the most impressive person we had at Central in my eyes. He gave us respect and we gave him respect, too.”
Curtis, a majorette and whose favorite subject was English taught by her favorite teacher, Nannie Subject, and her classmates attended Central when it moved to its final destination at 3014 Sealy Ave. in 1954, under the leadership of principal L. A. Morgan, she said.
“We would have prayer every morning,” Curtis said. “My time at Central is one I’ll never forget and will cherish for the rest of my life.”
In 1968, Central High School integrated with Ball High School, and its location is now Central Middle School, said David O’Neal Jr., a 1966 graduate of Central High School.
O’Neal, 72, the longest tenured trustee for the Galveston Independent School District, participated in a wide array of clubs at Central such as the Spanish Club, New Mechanics Club, Dramatics Club, National Honor Society and the Esquire Gentlemen Club just to name a few, he said.
“Central offered us various pursuits in history, general studies, languages, science, arts, fine arts, business, industry and industrial arts,” O’Neal said. “The atmosphere at Central always felt like a little college set in a high school.”
All the teachers at Central were educated and refined, and most had masters degrees or advanced studies certifications, O’Neal said.
Teachers such as Bernice O. James, Costello James, Mittie Smith, Hall L. Dansby, Della Armstrong, William Jackson, Alphonse Royal, Alecia Urquhart, Ray T. Sheppard and Ed Clack were some of the teachers who made some of the biggest impressions on O’Neal’s life, he said.
“The faculty during that time came with the same mature and spiritual quest for knowledge that each had received in their respective school of undergraduate studies,” O’Neal said.
“Faculty didn’t aspire to be like students. They inspired us to be more like college students. They taught us how to have respect for authority and how to represent yourself, your family, the school and the city in a positive manner.”
Galveston resident Barbara Reese Gordon, 73, also a graduate of the class of 1966, said that graduating from Central was one of the best experiences of her life.
“Growing up a Black child during segregation and to be able to see prominent and professional Black teachers and administrators at my school made me feel so proud,” she said. “Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat.”
