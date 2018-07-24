Casey McAuliffe

Age: 31
City of residence: La Marque
Current title: Executive director, Galveston's Own Farmers Market; La Marque councilwoman; owner/operator, Moon Dog Farms
Place of business: Galveston's Own Farmers Market, City of La Marque, Moon Dog Farms in Santa Fe
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Southwestern University
Family: Husband, Alex McPhail; mother, Jill McAuliffe; father, Terence McAuliffe; sister, Julia Haug
Professional responsibilities: Management of farmers market nonprofit that works to increase food access, nutrition and community connectivity across the island and Galveston County; elected official representing needs of District D residents through community interaction, research and enaction of legislation; execution of daily farm work on organic vegetable/fruit/flower production farm and management of all media, community outreach, grant writing and administrative duties.
Accomplishments/honors: Grown Galveston's Own Farmers Market programming to include SNAP doubling, WIC voucher distribution, free cooking classes, community dinners and school garden curriculum within Galveston ISD; won city council election in June 2017; garnered numerous grants for both Galveston's Own Farmers Market and Moon Dog Farms.
Community involvement: As councilwoman, led the first town halls for the city of La Marque; spearheaded a recycling how-to campaign; work with Galveston's Own Farmers Market and the farm requires partnership with numerous community organizations, from field trips to harvesting food and organizing volunteer days to providing different community activities at every market; organizing the Community Dinners program allows diet involvement with Family Service Center, Galveston Housing Authority and many other groups.
Why did you go into your particular field?
All of my fields, including the actual fields, are about trying to make my little piece of world better than I found it, preserving the good around me and connecting with other people. Oh, and eating well.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
"Jem" from Jem and the Holograms — possibly the world's best cartoon — with a side order of mom, children's book illustrator, entymologist and old-world chanteuse in a small nightclub.
What was your first job?
As a second-grader, I was hired by my beloved first-grade teacher, Mrs. Mary Brandon, to stay after school on Mondays and grade papers. Except for the math sheets — she knew better. I made $10 and a soda, and I kept every dollar I made (from second to fifth grade) in a cigar box under my bed.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Listen to your gut," and "This too shall pass." My dad and mom, respectively.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Between all of my jobs, I get to be outside and observe the magic of nature and I problem-solve constantly. I'm constantly making new friends and running into people I love. Watching things grow — in all senses of that word — is deeply satisfying.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You can't make everyone happy, and the best way to ensure that fact doesn't gnaw at you is to know I've followed my integrity and stood up for what I believe is right.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Beyoncé, obviously. And Barbara Kingsolver. Her writing has always inspired me to try. Try to work harder, try to live with abandon and try to appreciate the smallest of things.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I'm a huge fan of inordinately long baths, sitting on the porch (outside of summer) doing just about anything, and reading.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When studying abroad in Ecuador, I once fell asleep on the side of a mountain in the Andes during a hike, woke up in a herd of wild ponies, lost my group and had to hobble down to a village and hitchhike back to town. Somehow, along the way I ended up on TV in an interview with their vice president. When I made it back to my host family, they were greatly dubious of their gringa's ability to make it through the rest of the year. It was fantastic.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to see the city of La Marque become increasingly and thoughtfully progressive about the future. I'd like to be a force that helps our city stand out as a proudly diverse population that takes real action to preserve the natural beauty of our land, embrace a high quality of living for all our citizens, become an outspoken protector of civil and human rights and pointedly elevate our expectations of citizens' responsibility to involve themselves in the community.
As executive director for Galveston's Own Farmers Market, I hope to see our current growth continue so we may expand to the mainland and support more local businesses and feed more people. I hope I am able to spark more agricultural entrepreneurship among young people and expand our Young Gardeners Program and Food Access Program throughout the county.
For Moon Dog Farms, my partner Alex and I always say that every season is a new try to get better at growing carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, etc. I hope we continue to get better, and share our good luck and experience with other young farmers, and then I hope we lose track of how many new farms spring up around us.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Living abroad somewhere cold, eating a ton, walking a ton, and trying to learn a new language but inevitably aggravating everyone around me with my stubborn but pitiful pronunciation.
