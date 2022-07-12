Sarah Lindsay

Age: 31
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Nurse practitioner
Place of Business: University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Education: University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, December 2017; Bachelor of Science in Nursing, April 2012, Magna Cum Laude
Family: I am so blessed to be the mother of two children. My daughter, Clementine, is 3 years old. My son, David, is 1 year old. Getting to see life through their lens has brought so much magic and awe in to each day.
Professional Responsibilities: Much of my bedside nursing career was spent in the pediatric ICU at UTMB. I briefly moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where I began my career as a nurse practitioner. I had the pleasure of working in the Tampa Center for Cough for a brief time before moving back to my beloved Galveston Island. I joined the department of Family Medicine in 2019 and am so grateful to have served the Galveston community through primary care. In July 2020, I was given the opportunity to assist with the development of the Post COVID Recovery Clinic at UTMB and I continue to staff this clinic today.
Since its inception, the Post COVID Recovery clinic at UTMB has supported more than 600 patients through their COVID recovery journey. We are an interdisciplinary team of clinicians who work together to provide comprehensive, individualized care plans for patients struggling to recover after COVID infection. We meet regularly to discuss cases and coordinate care for our patients. It is a unique clinic design, and I am honored to have been a part in its development.
In addition, I support the Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine division by treating patients with lung disease and sleep apnea. I also participate in collaborative research at UTMB.
Accomplishments/Honors: I am board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. I am also a member of the Texas Nurse Practitioners Association. Recently, I was included on a publication describing the association between sleep quality and mental health among patients in our Post COVID Recovery Clinic.
Community Involvement: Shortly after developing the Post COVID Recovery clinic, it became apparent that there was a strong need for post-COVID care and support in the local underserved population. I collaborated with the team at St. Vincent's Clinic to provide guidance in starting a Post COVID Recovery Clinic at their location.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I learned about the role of a nurse practitioner, I immediately knew it was a perfect fit. The opportunity to take what I learned as a bedside nurse and apply it to the clinical skills gained as a nurse practitioner allows me to create very individualized and thought-out care plans for my patients. When I worked night shift in the ICU, I quickly learned the middle of the night is a very vulnerable time for patients and family members. I had the honor of responding to their questions and concerns. Those patients taught me the importance of ensuring the plan of care is not only understood but also attainable for the patient. It is my passion to educate my patients on their condition and treatment options in a way I know is optimal for them.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Well, I am someone who was blessed to know what they wanted to be from a very young age. I think it’s safe to say health care was always a goal. I was drawn to and fascinated by learning about how our bodies function. I learned about the nurse practitioner’s role as a teenager. I started putting steps toward attaining this professional goal almost immediately.
What was your first job?
My first job was a receptionist at my dance studio. I also was able to assist with teaching the younger classes — this was my favorite part of the job!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“The early bird gets the worm but the late worm gets a slightly worse worm. There are worms everywhere. Sleep late. Do not let the worms dictate your lifestyle.”
OK, this is tongue in cheek here. However, the advice takeaway I got from this was to rest. It has been a lifelong lesson for me to learn that a person can be driven and accomplished, yet still find space in life to pause. In fact, that pause may be the moment in which your next opportunity presents itself.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Connecting with my patients. My office is a safe space for them to express concerns and ask questions. It is an honor to be trusted with their care, and I really enjoy practicing a collaborative approach with my patients.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To trust myself. There is a lot of weight in being a health care provider. I struggled with confidence early on, and while I know it is important to understand your limits and always look for opportunities to learn, having that confidence now sure helps reduce the stress.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This is the most difficult question for me to answer. You know the saying “It takes a village”? Well, I am walking proof of this. I have had dozens of mentors along the way who guided me to where I am now. From my parents who have set me up for success and taught me how to navigate many important life lessons, to my educators who not only gave me the knowledge I needed to succeed but also boosted that confidence I have struggled with, to colleagues/friends/family who set examples and pave the way for me to advance in my career and in life. There is no way I could pick only one mentor to speak on — I am grateful for all of them.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy my beloved island! My kids and I enjoy playing tourist and visiting museums or strolling The Strand. I love to be outside — surfing and roller skating. I also will take the kids to Pier 21 to watch the boats, spot dolphins and marvel at the sunset.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m decent at hula hooping. I can do a few tricks and it’s another exercise/creative outlet for me. I guess I’ve hula-hooped for about 10 years.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Research. This has been a personal professional goal of mine and am slowly incorporating more research into my career. I am very fortunate to have supportive mentors in my department who not only cheer me on but challenge me with ideas and are very collaborative.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I used to not have an answer for this question because I love what I do so much. However, my kids have helped remind me how much fun it is to play, learn and find a little magic in every day. I think if I had to choose another career it would be a preschool teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.