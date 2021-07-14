Age: 35
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Director of Development
Place of Business: Trinity Episcopal School
Education:
Graduate of Shallowater High School (2004)
Graduate of Baylor University (2008, B.A. Journalism, Spanish Minor)
Family: I have been married to my best friend and an incredible man, Theron Pfeifer, who believes in me supports me 100 percent. He is in the maritime industry, which brought us to Galveston. We have two children (Heidi - age 7 and Townes - age 5).
Professional Responsibilities: My current professional responsibilities include doing the very best I can to fulfill and highlight the mission of Trinity Episcopal School to "nurture children in a God-centered environment, filling hearts and minds with a passion for learning, a strong moral foundation, a commitment to social responsibility, and respect for all people." As anyone in a school or non-profit setting will tell you, we wear many hats and mine include marketing, communications, graphic design, donor relations, annual giving, acknowledgement, special events, volunteer coordination, strategic partnerships, and the list goes on. For me personally, everything always comes back to building and maintaining relationships and telling the story.
Accomplishments/Honors: I have had the opportunity to be a part of the team that has created the most successful annual fund campaigns in school history and I have served as a member of the team that has successfully navigated an entire year of education in a pandemic, while managing to stay open every single day of the school year.
Community Involvement: Though I have been in Galveston for only three and a half years and I knew not one person upon moving to the island, my family and I have dove right in to being involved in the community and we are the biggest advocates for living on the island. I am currently on the board of the Galveston Historical Foundation (Membership & Development Committee), board member of Silk Stocking Historic District Neighborhood Association, member of Trinity Episcopal Church (currently serving on the Rector Search Committee), member of Petite Lafitte Mardi Gras Krewe, former board member of East End Preschool and chair of the largest fundraiser, and sustaining member of the Junior League of Galveston County. I also try to be involved in all of my kids activities, which keep me very occupied. At this point in my life, I have lived in Lubbock, Waco and San Antonio. All of those communities were wonderful and the people were lovely, but I mean it when I say I have never lived in a community like Galveston. I have never witnessed a sense of unity and generosity like I have here. I had a really terrible accident earlier this year, which caused me not to be able to walk for eight weeks. Let me tell you, not one time during those eight weeks did I cook dinner or take my kids to school. We had a different person helping out every single day in every way imaginable. I just don't know if things like that happen in other communities. Now it is my turn to give back be there for other people in crisis.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I always say this particular field chose me. I have tried to get away from it over the years and pursued various other projects, but fundraising always finds me and reels me back in. I love the creative energy and marketing aspect of it. I love how it encompasses storytelling, and I love bringing people together to create a sense of ownership and pride over a cause.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A large part of my youth was spent wanting to be a foreign diplomat or special agent in the CIA.
What was your first job?
Working at the Lubbock County Courthouse file room.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Gratitude is everything." Several years ago, I implemented a daily gratitude practice in my life, and I believe it is life-changing. All day long, I try to walk around, staying mindful and grateful. I thank God for the ability to walk, that all my organs are functioning, that I live in a beautiful place, have somewhere to call home and that I have the family I always wanted. It's an endless list, and I have found it to be the cure for any ailment, as well as, the ultimate habit for living a joyful life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I feel so fortunate that my job revolves around building relationships and being invested in the Galveston community. I love having the opportunity to get to know our students and their families, while also hopefully optimizing their experience at Trinity.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew that it's okay to evolve and change and that every previous job experience is preparing you for something else down the road. I also wish I had adopted an abundance mentality at an earlier point in my career, knowing that scarcity and fear are unproductive, and there is enough success, resources and opportunities to go around for everyone.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have so many wonderful mentors in my life, but the greatest is my mother — however trite that may sound. She is tough as nails, resilient, intelligent and can accomplish literally anything. There's no one you would rather want in your corner and no one you'd rather not be up against. She believed in raising strong women, and I am thankful.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to be outside digging in the dirt and working on my garden, reading a book I can't put down, planning my next trip, attending all of the various events and festivals that Galveston offers, and I always have my hand in something artistic — it's a must for me.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
It usually surprises people that I lived in Mexico after I graduated from college and that I'm bilingual.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Quantitatively, I hope we can reach new heights with our annual Fund Campaign and embark on a capital campaign to enhance our campus and growing student body. Ultimately, I hope to get even more involved in making our city a greater place for all Galvestonians.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I come from a long legacy of attorneys, so there is a part of me that always thinks what it may have been like to attend law school. Seeking justice has always resonated deeply with me.
