Clayton Collins

Age: 32
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: BSN, RN, clinical education coordinator
Place of business: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Galveston
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, graduated magna cum laude
Family: Married to Amanda Gerstmann Collins, a CPA who owns a Galveston-based accounting firm.
My parents, Clyde and Betty Collins, are both Texas natives who moved our family to Friendswood from Houston when I was 8. I have two brothers, Richard and Kevin.
Professional responsibilities: I began my professional career as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Galveston in June 2010. In March 2015, I was promoted to clinical education coordinator. In this role, I support the professional practice development of clinical staff in the management of burn injury. In that time, I also held interim positions as the occupational health coordinator and manager of outpatient services. Currently, I serve as the co-chair of the medical education committee and previously served as the co-chair of our medical ethics committee. In addition to teaching at our hospital, I have taught locally, nationally and internationally in both the prevention and management of burn injury. One of the best aspects of my career is the ability to teach providers in underserved communities. Shriners in Montana and Wyoming have sponsored the education of their local nurses and physical therapists by sending those providers to our hospital in Galveston. In serving as their liaison, I am given the opportunity to impact burn care in an area where the nearest burn center is hundreds of miles away. I have been the principal investigator of several nursing-based research studies, presenting these nationally at the American Burn Association's annual conference. In addition, I am recognized as a course coordinator for Advanced Burn Life Support (ABLS), a course specializing in the management of burn patients primarily by pre-hospital and emergency room providers.
Accomplishments/honors: One of my proudest accomplishments is when I was honored in 2004 for earning the rank of Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America. While earning an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, I served as treasurer for the nursing school's student council. Several organizations have honored me when I have spoken on behalf of Shriners Hospitals for Children, including The Mexican Navy (La Armada de Mexico), the American Association of Tissue Banks, and a variety of nursing schools and professional organizations in the community. In 2018, I was awarded the Army Emmott Award by the Camp Janus Board of Directors for my contributions to Camp Janus. Just this year, I met the requirements to become a Certified Pediatric Nurse (CPN).
Community involvement: I was interviewed twice by The Galveston County Daily News for articles promoting burn prevention in the community, one of which was done in collaboration with Galveston Fire Department Chief Mike Wisko. I also have submitted three burn prevention posters to the American Burn Association. These posters were designed to prevent the burying of hot coals (they should instead be extinguished with copious amounts of water) and promoting infant and child scald prevention in the bathroom. In 2012, I first participated in Camp Janus, a Texas-based recreational and therapeutic camp experience for burn survivors ages 5 to 18. Shortly thereafter, I was elected to the Camp Janus Board of Directors, first serving as historian in 2013 and later serving as secretary since 2014. Much of my time volunteering has been representing Shriners Hospitals for Children in the Galveston community, including a guest spot on Ball High School radio KTOR, a variety of community events and representing the hospital as a staff ambassador. I also have represented the Galveston Shriners Hospital as the lead nurse for Roger Pepper Adventure Camp in Crested Butte, Colorado, where I have served continually since January 2015.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My mother is a pharmacist and has a selfless disposition that carried over to me. She encouraged me to enter the nursing field so that I could make a career out of a desire to help people.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A movie star, which is funny to think about.
What was your first job?
Sales associate at RadioShack.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Save one life, save the world.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Education affords me the opportunity to enrich the practice of other clinicians. When I have relayed complex topics to practitioners of all levels in a way they understand, there is definitely a eureka moment.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Every person you meet can teach you something.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There are many individuals who have served as a mentor throughout my personal and professional life; however, there are two I recognize as my greatest. As a staff nurse, I received regular support from our hospital's administrator, Mary Jaco. I appreciate that she made time to recognize me as I was developing professionally early in my career. Mary hand wrote me a card celebrating a project I had completed. I still recall this gesture as a reminder of when my career started to blossom and of her long-standing support. She offers me guidance and empowers me to make the most of my talents. My father, Clyde Collins, has served as my greatest mentor in my personal life. His life lessons have played a pivotal role in the person I am today. Of his many great qualities, one that I hold closest is the importance he places on managing relationships. I also appreciate that he gave me the latitude to learn things on my own and a greater ability to troubleshoot problems. Fred Rogers said, “all of us have special ones who have loved us into being.” I am who I am today because of the love of those who have led me here.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love running in Galveston (especially Seawall!) with my two dogs and find cooking to be a therapeutic experience.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know that I am an Eagle Scout.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to help more people by best utilizing my talents.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Engineering most likely. I have a penchant for math and like problem solving.
