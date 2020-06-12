Well, I think it is safe to say that senior year has been full of surprises! I mean, who would have thought at the beginning of the school year, or even at the beginning of spring break, that we would be spending our last quarter of high school at home. For some of us, not finishing our senior year the way we imagined has been hard. Others of us have loved having all of this extra time, and I know that there are people all in between. I hope that wherever you fall on the spectrum, you were able to learn some things and get something out of this time. We can choose to look back at this time in disappointment, remembering all of the things that we missed, or we can choose to learn from it. For me, God has been so gracious to teach me some valuable lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
One of those is remembering what is important in life. It took being away from this school and my teachers and my friends to realize how much I have truly appreciated them. Quarantine gave me time to reflect, to look at the positive, and to see the many blessings that God has given me, starting with this school. BACS has been such a blessing to me, and there are so many great memories here, between sports, electives, fun activities, labs, pep rallies, fun classes, and even the hard ones. I am so thankful that I have been able to learn and grow here for 13 years. I can look back on the life lessons that our teachers have taught us and see how well they have prepared us for this season and the season we are about to walk into. They give of their time so freely and truly want to see us succeed. I can also look back on encouraging conversations that I have had with my friends or the Zoom calls we have shared these last two months, and I am so thankful that I have been able to do life with them. And my family; spending so much time with them before I go to college has been such a blessing. They have had such a crucial impact on my life, and I would not be the person that I am today without them.
Something else that I learned in this time is that trials may come, but God can use that time for our good and his glory. Fellow graduates, as I look around, I do not know all of your stories, but I know a lot of them. A lot of us have been through trials, whether they be Harvey or quarantine or something more personal. I want you to know that I am proud to be a part of the Class of 2020. I am proud of the way that we respond to hardships; the way we come along side each other and lift each other up; the way we rely on God to guide us and direct our futures. As we have seen these last couple of months, our future is not certain. We cannot know for sure what will happen or where life will take us, but God does. When things of this world let us down, we can find comfort and joy in a God that is sovereign over all things. He is the one that sustains us, and he has big plans for each and every one of us. God has given this class some amazing gifts, so I want to encourage you to use them. Take every opportunity to do what is good and be intentional with the people that God has placed in your life. I cannot wait to see all the ways that God will use the class of 2020.
So, as I bring this to a close, I just want to leave you all with a verse that God put on my heart over this time in quarantine. It talks about Abraham’s faith in God, and it is my prayer for each of you as we go our separate ways. Romans 4:20-21 says, “No unbelief made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised.” Thank you.
