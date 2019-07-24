Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Broker/owner
Place of business: Ryson Real Estate and Vacation Rentals
Education: BS at Texas A&M Galveston in Maritime Administration
Family: Fiancée, Shawna Mcconal, getting married this year; daughter, Brelee Jo Coon, 3 years old in August
Professional responsibilities: Run a real estate team of 10 agents as the broker of Ryson Real Estate, with sales of over $16,000,000. Run the largest vacation rental company on Galveston island with 23 employees
Accomplishments/honors: Multiple-year winner of Vacation Rental Company of the Year including 2018, nominated for Small Business of the Year 2018 by the chamber of commerce. Grown the company to its current size in 13 years. Started on the island in 2006. Paid over $750,000 in hotel taxes in 2018. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe chair member
Community involvement: We love to help and and be involved with Ball High School sponsoring sporting events. We support the chamber of commerce, Galveston SWAT. We also support Wounded Warriors and Camp Hope. We donate large amounts of linens to The Salvation Army, and our staff and Realtors volunteer all around the island at many local events.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I was in college at Texas A&M Galveston, I became a personal trainer at a local gym. I ended up training several brokers on the island and we always talked real estate. It helped get me motivated to get my license before I graduated.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force. My grandfather was in the Army Air Corps and then the Air Force.
What was your first job?
You would have to go all the way back to when I was 14 and started working at the local grocery store. I ended up with every position there from sacker, checker, stocker and assistant manager
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My grandfather was a Texas real estate broker, and he shared several stories about real estate, including buying a home and getting money back at closing from the escrow account.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I have come to enjoy helping my employees and real estate agents grow and be successful. I enjoy the training classes I lead, especially the real estate agents where I can help them with my 14 years of experience.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I bought my first house in 2006 when I was first licensed as a real estate agent. I wish I had bought 100. That home has almost tripled in price, while it's almost paid off now, and has been a great home and then rental over the last 14 years.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I had a great mentor in my grandfather. He was a true American hero. He was also a leader, a broker, owned his own bushiness, and was skilled in everything, including construction, mechanics, building watches, family life, a great fisherman, rod builder, woodworking and much more.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I try to get out on the water or do landscaping. I really enjoy the outdoors and fishing. I have been getting back into reading. I used to read a few books a week, and I think that is helping me relax more.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have had about every job you could imagine in my long working career, including working at a golf course, being an appraiser's apprentice, being a wedding photographer, a forklift operator and being a personal trainer.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to keep learning new skills and start becoming a better leader.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I did not own this business, I would own some other kind of business. I have always been an entrepreneur and I will always be looking for something like Ryson to grow and be the best in that industry.
