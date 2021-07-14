Chad Smith

Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Executive director, youth director
Place of Business: Galveston CoCare, Galveston Central Church
Education: Bachelor of Arts
Family: Just me and my beagle from Cambodia, Emerson.
Professional Responsibilities: Oversee and direct a collaborative nonprofit in Galveston County. Lead a growing youth group at Galveston Central Church.
Accomplishments/Honors: Worked in nonprofit for 14 years. Volunteered overseas for almost six of those years in anti-child trafficking work.
Community Involvement: Involved in committees on Galveston Island directed toward disaster preparedness, volunteering and LGBTQ advocacy. Part of a group that prepares meals for the unhoused.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My parents exposed me to ministry with the underserved when I was really young, and something just stuck.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a missionary because in my young perspective, missionaries were the ones helping others. It wasn't until my 20s that I saw how even bagging groceries at a store has the power to transform another person's life. As Mother Teresa said, "We can do no great things, only small things with great love."
What was your first job?
When I was 14, I started mucking stalls at a horse stable in north Houston. The owner, Sam, would pay me $5.25 an hour. Then at 17, I started working at Academy Sports and Outdoors on West Road in the hunting and fishing department.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Let." ("The Book of Genesis," Kei Miller)
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Getting to build relationships between people in the community. When we work together, the whole community is made a better place.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That my perceptions of success would change and that I should be more gracious and accepting about not becoming who I wanted to be when I was younger.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Definitely Don Brewster. He went from running a business in America to running an anti-child sex trafficking organization in Cambodia that has helped to see more than 1,000 girls rescued from the sex industry. I worked under him for almost six years, and he taught me about leveraging power for the justice of the marginalized, but also he showed me to take time to enjoy a good cigar and scotch. He is a great listener, a sharp thinker and an excellent leader.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy turning off my phone and getting into nature. Galveston affords such a great outlet to the ocean, but I also love camping in the Hill Country or southwest Texas.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love poetry both modern and classic. I have a specific place in my heart for transcendental poets like Emerson and Whitman who saw nature as their teacher.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
For me, growth in career would mean I continue to find my own peace while also being a part of the change in other people's lives. We are most effective when we are most at home with ourselves. So, if that's being at the executive level, that's great, and if that's bagging groceries at a store, that's great, too.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be serving espresso at a cafe in Paris and giving more life to my writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.