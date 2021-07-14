Age: 36
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Assistant banking center manager
Place of Business: Texas First Bank
Education: Trident University
Family: Donatello (turtle), Squirtle (turtle), Ola’Mae Snow (dog)
Professional Responsibilities: Manage Texas First Bank La Marque banking center, guide my “Client Service Professional” team on the path of success in the banking industry. Bring new client relationships to TFB, as well as maintain current clients and assist them on their finance request.
Accomplishments/Honors: TFB “Rising Star” Award, TFB “Volunteer of the Year” Award. Co-Chairman for Young Professionals of the Mainland - Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Volunteer member of the Homebound Program for the Galveston County Food Bank. Mentor to the students for the Higher Up Texas Program.
Community Involvement: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, Galveston County Food Bank, Higher Up Texas Program, Young Professionals of the Mainland Co-Chairman, Motivational Speaker for True Courage
Why did you go into your particular field?
Banking experience + amazing people person skills + positive mental attitude + serving the community = A great asset to Texas First Bank. I enjoy the family-oriented business, the strong communication and teamwork throughout all the departments; it made me feel right at home.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Both successful entrepreneur as well as a shooting guard for the Houston Rockets wearing the jersey number 35.
What was your first job?
Oh gosh‚ Popeyes.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Actions have reactions, don't be quick to judge. You may not know the hardships people don't speak of. It's best to step back, and observe with couth, for we all must meet our moment of truth.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Continuing the company's motto: “Helping Texans Build Texas.” I like being there for my clients, providing proper resolutions to their banking needs. I love being that positive, humbled energy to my team as well the La Marque location.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Not everyone have positive mental attitude; some choose to be negative because it’s easy, and misery loves company. Space yourself away from small-minded individuals.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Percy “Master P” Robert Miller. A well-known quote from this successful entrepreneur is “If you want something out of life, you got to put the work in. Everybody’s got 24 hours – the question is, what are you doing with yours? Your destination is determined by the choices you make. Do not be afraid to cut off negative individuals. You have to do what’s needed in order to become successful.” I looked up to Percy Miller as a positive role model, and seeing what he’s been through and turning it all around with hard work, vision and dedication, is beyond motivating to me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Meditate, exercise, play with my turtle, vibe-out to music, cook a gourmet meal as if I was on “Chopped” on the Food Network, nurse my vegetable garden.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I cosplay!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Continue to shine that positive light throughout Texas First Bank, as well as improving my management skills, so I can be a stronger asset to the company.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Build my Mr. Gentleman brand and have it distributed to major retailers. Build multiple Airbnb shipping container homes in popular cities. Have a vegan food truck to provide delicious meals for the community.
