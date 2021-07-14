Jenna Simsen

Age: 33
City of Residence: Dickinson
Current Title: Director of Marketing and Digital Media
Place of Business: Dickinson ISD
Education: Texas City High School, 2005
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2009
Family: Jazz Kristensen is my lovely partner, a kindergarten teacher. My loving parents, John and Adriana Simsen, live in Dickinson. My younger sister, Chrissy Cranshaw, lives with husband Joe, and my 2-month-old nephew, Jack, in Santa Fe. Many other supportive family members live here in Galveston County.
Professional Responsibilities: I'm a member of the district leadership team. My job duties at DISD include: Development and implementation of branded promotions for activities and programs. Coordinate and manage long-term projects and day-to-day activities for a team, including video schedules, interviews, new program development and research. Website content management for the district. Teacher website account management and professional development training. District photography and videography. Graphic design, layouts and branding. Social media management. Build original content and messaging. Crisis communications, safety and anti-bullying, bond campaigning, census awareness, strategic planning communication distribution. Event planning, logistics, budgeting, volunteer management. Community outreach and public relations. Marketing, website, event planning and social media management for the Dickinson Education Foundation. Supervisory duties include management of one full-time communication specialist and oversight of rotating internship students for DISD and Dickinson Education Foundation.
Accomplishments/Honors: Dickinson ISD (2015-present): Member of Texas School Public Relations Association since 2015. In 6 years, I've earned 37 state professional awards including some "best overall" for best graphic design, branding, photography, video productions, interviews and billboards. I've been awarded Dickinson ISD internal awards from DISD Food Nutrition "Support Award" (2015), and DISD Special Olympics Commitment Award (2015).
In my time in Dickinson ISD, I've helped re-brand the entire district as well as the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation with the existing logo and website. I've interviewed thousands of teachers and students and produced nearly 500 videos since 2015. Helped launch the first virtual fundraiser in 2021 for the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, earning $65,000 and counting at the time of 5/12/21. Helped launch an employee recognition program "Big Impact" in 2019. Big Impact branding and logo earned a state award for design. Helped Dickinson ISD Education Foundation manage the intake and distribution of thousands of dollars worth of donations and over $450,000 in monetary donations during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. I've branded the DISD Education Foundation, and helped create programs and events for the community that also benefit the foundation and raise funds to support the foundation's mission of funding teaching grants and scholarships. The foundation has more than doubled its yearly intake and scholarship/grant distribution since 2017 due to increased donations.
City of League City (2006-2015): League City Employee of the Quarter (2015, 2014), League City Employee of the Year honorable mention (2012). Member of Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers Organization, earning five state professional awards for best design, marketing, website, social media, marketing campaign and videos.
Community Involvement:
City of Dickinson Strategic Plan Citizens Advisory Committee
I'm one of 10 citizens of Dickinson to be selected to serve as a member of the city's strategic planning committee. I will serve for 1-2 years, helping develop the new vision for the City of Dickinson by contributing ideas, research and serving as a public promoter and ambassador of the strategic plan. It is my intention to run for city council of Dickinson in about three years.
Rotary Club of Dickinson
Beginning in July 2021, I will be the president of the Dickinson Rotary Club. I have been a member since 2017, I served on the board in 2018-2019, served as vice president in 2020. I will be inducted June 9. With my time in Rotary, I have developed the club's website and social media presence, helping broaden its communication to bring in new members and create a larger reach of our efforts. In Rotary, I've distributed free books to students in need, was awarded a grant to donate to the Gator Wellness Center for DISD. Rotary has also contributed regularly to M.I. Lewis Social Service Center. Rotary generates scholarships for graduating seniors as well as monetary donations for teaching grants in the school district.
Keep Dickinson Beautiful
This organization focuses on beautification, conservation, recycling, nature and the environment. I have served as a board member since 2019. I help by participating in regular cleanups of my local Dickinson community. KDB also partnered with the school district to plant a rain garden in its biology wing area. We frequently partner with the school district for promotion of conservation efforts, including water conservation and grass replanting by DHS students and staff, and re-fillable water stations on every DISD campus.
Dickinson Historical Society
I have served as a board member for the Dickinson Historical Society since 2020. I joined the society at the time of quarantine, when its annual fundraiser was cancelled. The group relies on this fundraiser as its primary means of yearly income for projects. I helped the group form a virtual fundraiser and mailer to be sent to Dickinson community members and loyal partners. The fundraiser was the "Thanks GIVING Menu" filled with items that individuals could sponsor to help the society further its mission, including the building of a new section of the railroad museum in Dickinson. The virtual fundraiser earned more money than the group typically raised at its in-person event.
Extras:
Campaign Marketing for Jennifer Lawrence for Mayor
I helped develop marketing videos, campaign graphics, website, fliers, mailers and social media blasts for the Jennifer Lawrence for Mayor campaign. While the campaign ended differently than we'd hoped, I was proud to be a part of a winning campaign that was nationally recognized for the nature of the election.
Marketing for Butler Longhorn Museum, League City
I do marketing, photography, videography, social media for the Butler Longhorn Museum in League City. I am still connected to League City's tourism, as I did this for many years as an employee. Now I do volunteer and freelance work for BLM.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Drawing, writing, and photography have always been my favorite subjects and hobbies. My dad and nana were both in public relations, so it's a Simsen thing.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was young, I wanted to do graphic design and work for a big advertising agency. I wanted to create ads for magazines.
What was your first job?
Game attendant for the Kemah Boardwalk Arcade.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Throughout my life in times of fear, doubt or anxiety, my late grandmother would recite 2 Timothy 1:7 to me. "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind." The sentiment of this scripture always has stuck with me and reminded me that I'm in control, I can face my fears and I should fill my heart with love.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is interacting with students and staff when filming or taking photos. I always learn something new or hear a new perspective. I love being able to creatively interpret someone's experience.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Making time to care for your mental and physical health is just as important as any job or task you may have. When we care for ourselves, we can give the best version of ourselves to our jobs, families and communities.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My former City of League City PR teamates, Kristi Wyatt and Jaree Fortin. Even after we've all moved on to bigger and better things, I still can rely on Kristi and Jaree to help me brainstorm new ideas, offer creative input or discuss the latest social media trends. I am thankful for their friendship and mentorship.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love being at the beach, taking photos, spending time with my family and friends and traveling with my partner, Jazz.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I took lessons and learned how to play guitar as an adult. I've been singing and playing for eight years now.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to run for local public office, so I may be in a better position to help my community and the people I'm elected to serve.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
With any luck, I'd be doing marketing and advertising for Disney.
